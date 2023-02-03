Plague Breaker Update for February 2023

Hey everyone! As I mentioned in the last post, this update is focused on bug fixes! Thanks to everyone who has provided feedback and bug reports I've been able to clear up quite a few bugs. I also added a few quality of life improvements and balanced the Holy Water better.

Changes

Player can now skip boss intro videos by pressing Jump

Conversations can be advanced by Jumping instead of just interact

Holy Water now deals more damage in general and even more damage to Undead

Bug Fixes

Arrows fired from skeletons will always fire the same distance, previously the first arrow would fly short

Fixed issue where abilities were not properly being auto-equipped after leveling up

Player is no longer always warrior during loading screens when playing as Adventurer

Tutorial now fades in instead of cutting from black

Pause menu can no longer be unselected when in a boss fight (forcing you to use the mouse to close it)

Health gained or lost from the Wheel of chance is now permanent, previously it would reset at end of level

Fixed a jump in Library that was impossible and could soft lock your progress

Cutscenes are now replayable

Fixed issue where player could not vault onto single tile platforms on lower end PCs

Player can no longer use abilities after defeating a boss

Fixed bug where player could be stuck in an idle animation if they get hit when attacking occasionally

Save button now correctly navigates to the Confirm Shop Purchases prompt in the options menu

Fountains at the start of a level after beating a boss now appear on the map

Fixed misaligned tiles in Library

Fixed issue where UI for a new ability would not allow you to properly navigate to select the slot to equip to

This update was all about bug fixes, the next update will have bug fixes as well but will be more focused on UI centric bug fixes and general improvements to the UI. There might be a followup bug-fix patch after that as well, but afterwards it's onwards to the final few updates before release!

Thanks everyone for continuing to support Plague Breaker, keep filing those bug reports and providing feedback!