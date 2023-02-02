Carth Alpha 1.91a3

~Mercs and Companions status now saves and reloads correctly

~Campfire lighting reduced intensity

~Added new Voice Over to NPCS

~Fixed errors related to NPC start behaviors

~Fixed UI issue with reading books

~Updated weapon damage output for crude weapons

~Updated weapon descriptions

~Fixed and optimized issue with Ocean Waters

~Fixed issue with options menu and cursor

~Set options menu back to escape key

~Fixed issue with wood and thatch wall recipe

~Fixed Issue with hot bar being shown through Inventory screen

~Fixed double screen issue in inventory UI

~Fixed Birch bush not disappearing on harvest

~Updated UI Helper text

~Added stable boy and dialogues

~Added ability to buy horse

~Added saving of companions states

~Updated animal AI behaviors

~Updated Companion behaviors

~Updated unarmed blocking defense rate

~Updated unarmed damage

~Changed random interactions to use "E" to operate

~Changed random cancel interactions to use "ESCAPE" to operate

~Fixed issue with certain melee attacks doing double damage

~Fixed bug when mounting horse would heal player

~Fixed issue with healing spells

~Added new healing talent

~Fixed bug where a networking clone of built items was created

~Added Box of nails to merchants

~Added crafting stations to starter town

~Began creating and added tutorial at start

~Fixed issue with certain barrel colliders

~Added Alchemist to starter area

~Fixed merchant UI issues

~Fixed merchant not able to sell books

~Fixed bug with inventory not showing last item in the row

~Moved procedural quest giver near Repp