Carth Alpha 1.91a3
~Mercs and Companions status now saves and reloads correctly
~Campfire lighting reduced intensity
~Added new Voice Over to NPCS
~Fixed errors related to NPC start behaviors
~Fixed UI issue with reading books
~Updated weapon damage output for crude weapons
~Updated weapon descriptions
~Fixed and optimized issue with Ocean Waters
~Fixed issue with options menu and cursor
~Set options menu back to escape key
~Fixed issue with wood and thatch wall recipe
~Fixed Issue with hot bar being shown through Inventory screen
~Fixed double screen issue in inventory UI
~Fixed Birch bush not disappearing on harvest
~Updated UI Helper text
~Added stable boy and dialogues
~Added ability to buy horse
~Added saving of companions states
~Updated animal AI behaviors
~Updated Companion behaviors
~Updated unarmed blocking defense rate
~Updated unarmed damage
~Changed random interactions to use "E" to operate
~Changed random cancel interactions to use "ESCAPE" to operate
~Fixed issue with certain melee attacks doing double damage
~Fixed bug when mounting horse would heal player
~Fixed issue with healing spells
~Added new healing talent
~Fixed bug where a networking clone of built items was created
~Added Box of nails to merchants
~Added crafting stations to starter town
~Began creating and added tutorial at start
~Fixed issue with certain barrel colliders
~Added Alchemist to starter area
~Fixed merchant UI issues
~Fixed merchant not able to sell books
~Fixed bug with inventory not showing last item in the row
~Moved procedural quest giver near Repp
Carth Playtest update for 2 February 2023
