[Update] Ver. 1.1.3

Updated to Ver 1.1.3.

The contents are as follows:

[Layout Tool]

The ability to specify variables as parameters to be reflected in the slider panel has been implemented.

The following special formats have been added:

- Display array variables.

- Display cast description.

- Display units of money specified in common terms.

An action can now be called from a menu placed on the Free Layout for Events screen.

However, this screen-placed menu behaves as "equivalent to the menu on the "Menu" screen of the Screen List". Please refer to the manual RPG Developer Bakin Wiki for more information.

The following settings have been added to the properties of the Free Layout for Events.

- Whether or not the player's operations are limited to menu operations during the display

- Whether the screen can be closed with the Cancel button

Unchecked parts in the "Layout Parts" column are now hidden when the game is executed.