RPG Developer Bakin update for 2 February 2023

[Update] Ver. 1.1.3

Updated to Ver 1.1.3.

The contents are as follows:

--- Additional and Improved Functions ---

[Layout Tool]

  • The ability to specify variables as parameters to be reflected in the slider panel has been implemented.

  • The following special formats have been added:
    　　- Display array variables.
    　　- Display cast description.
    　　- Display units of money specified in common terms.

  • An action can now be called from a menu placed on the Free Layout for Events screen.
    However, this screen-placed menu behaves as "equivalent to the menu on the "Menu" screen of the Screen List". Please refer to the manual RPG Developer Bakin Wiki for more information.

  • The following settings have been added to the properties of the Free Layout for Events.
    　　- Whether or not the player's operations are limited to menu operations during the display
    　　- Whether the screen can be closed with the Cancel button

  • Unchecked parts in the "Layout Parts" column are now hidden when the game is executed.

  • The page mark is now always displayed on the preview when "Display" is specified in the page mark setting of the Container for Entry Selection.

[Events]

  • A copy and paste function for the sheet condition panel of the event sheet has been implemented.
    　This can be done by right-clicking on the condition panel and selecting the context menu that appears.

  • In the event panels "Display Conversation" and "Display Message", it is now possible to specify a speech bubble above the second and subsequent cast members in the party train.

  • The event panel "Check String Variable Box" allows string variables to be compared with each other.

[Battles]

  • Added playback of battle_walk (when walking in battle) and dodge (when dodging an attack) motion transitions during battles.

  • Fixed monster placement, battle test UI and default layout during battles.

[Resources]

  • For resources, whose properties cannot be changed, a warning message is now issued when the property portion is clicked.
    (This includes default resources in the reserved folder.)

[Map Editor]

  • In the Placed List of the Map Editor, the icon to show/hide placements has been changed to check mark icons to match the function.

[Others]

  • When a vertex error occurs during a middle-click test play or when playing an exported published work, a dialog box will no longer be displayed.
--- Bug Fixes ---

[Layout Tool]

  • When the special format "\currentsavemap" is used, nothing is displayed if the save data is empty.

  • Fixed a system layout problem that caused the window to overflow from the screen when a long string of text was entered for a selection.

  • Fixed a bug that caused incorrect display when displaying icons with clipping during layout.

  • Fixed a bug that caused containers displayed as rectangles to remain invisible in preview view.

[Battles]

  • Fixed a bug in which class status was not being added to the status when displaying level-up after a battle.

[Game Engine]

  • Fixed a bug where dashing toward a gap between collisions could result in being buried in a collision.

[Events]

  • For the "Advanced Variable Box Operation" panel, a bug has been corrected in which the display order of right-click and center-click was reversed (i.e., the values obtained were swapped).
    In addition, a bug has been fixed in which the state of being held down (1 being assigned) was not being reflected and 0 was being assigned.

  • The following bugs in the "Display Image" panel have been fixed:
    　　- The center point for rotating the image was not specified correctly.
    　　- Failure to rotate slice animation
    　　- Scale/rotation was not working in the preview of the display position specification.

  • Fixed a display misalignment problem when displaying centered text in a ticker.

[Resources]

  • Fixed a bug that prevented changes to the direction order in the File Import dialog from being reflected when adding slice animations from a local file.

[Database]

  • Fixed a bug where the state definition "Increase Movement Speed" was not being reflected.

[Game Definition]

  • Fixed a bug in which the camera's "Get Behind Player Automatically" operation was enabled even when camera operation was disabled.

[Camera Tool]

  • Fixed a bug in the camera tool that caused the X angle to go dark when -90 was entered (it will be replaced by -89.999).
    In addition, when a camera work in which the interpolation result passes directly above the gazing point is played back by the execution engine, an incorrect frame was inserted in the display.

[Others]

  • Fixed a bug that appeared in special cases such as "a space at the end of the game title" or "nothing written in the game title" when creating a project.

  • When multiple launching projects in use, the project to be opened later is modified to be read-only.

  • Removed unneeded minimize buttons from forms that had them.

    We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".

