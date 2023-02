Share · View all patches · Build 10458437 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-Added New Scrolling Clouds background

-Added a New track to go with the Ash Temple

-Added a New track to go with the Brainwash Levels

-Refined the new effects that accompany the Malfunctioning Cyborg and the Cyborg Stalker

-Changed and added to the Aesthetic design around the Frozen Key within the Lair area