Hey band mates👩‍🎤👨‍🎤

We're excited to introduce you to Hyde! A prize fighter always at the center of attention, Hyde protects the band by being a target the demons have to hit. Using taunts that draw in hits that charge his Defiance levels, Hyde will keep your band free to attack while putting himself in the spotlight!

Along with Hyde comes lots of bug fixes and balance improvements. Check out the latest build now!

Wanna get in on the action? Join the Discord!