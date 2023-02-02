Update 1.0.85

-
Added VP limit setting for Skirmish modes, in addition to the time limits
-
Attack order given to entrenched platoons will only set their priority target; if the platoon can't see the target, it won't start closing with it (which could result in accidentally losing entrenchment status)
-
Platoon tooltip now displays command range
-
Adjusted Belgian 4 Mech Inf Brigade to use company formations
-
Added KanJaPz to several Belgian formations
-
Adjusted Belgian TF in 'Saber Cut' operation to be more competitive as a choice
-
Soldier list in platoon status panel no longer lists regular infantrymen, just special weapons to provide more space for it
-
Adjusted the durability display in Regipedia - it now takes platoon "buffer" health into account too (it's still mostly for comparison purposes, but now closer to the actual values)
-
Increased the VP requirements for Minor/Major Victory in Mobile Defense mode so that the victory isn't so much guaranteed
-
Fixed zone links not updated for disabled zones (notable in 'TF McMains' operation, where AI could capture nodes it had no connection to)
-
Fixed subordinate platoons in companies not reversing when the leader reverses
-
Fixed already-deployed platoons not being auto-entrenched on phase change in 'TF McMains' (and probably elsewhere in defensive operations)
-
Fixed VP count display on exit zones
-
Fixed incorrect facing for platoons placed during deployment phase
-
Fixed depleted platoons displaying full HP bar after post-phase repairs
-
Fixed depleted platoons on the field not receiving replacement vehicles during post-phase repairs
-
Fixed rate of fire calculation issue in Regipedia (it's still practical ROF with most delays accounted, not technical max)
-
Fixed US Task Forces attached to West German brigades sporting Bundeswehr decals
-
Adjusted ATGM shot sounds
-
Adjusted PGM strike looks
-
Fixed Electronic Warfare card: it now correctly reduces the command range, not disables it completely
-
Micro-optimizations for low/medium effects settings
-
Fixed video settings defaults not applying to some settings
-
Fixed audio volume changes not applied immediately
-
Fixed post-battle losses display for Chinese language
-
Removed the historically-incorrect shoulder patch from soviet motor-riflemen uniform
-
Fixed T-55A reticle glass being too bright in low-light conditions
-
Fixed M16A1 being misaligned in hands
-
Removed [TI] legacy designations from tank guns
-
Fixed shadow rendering issues, should now use correct soft shadows everywhere
