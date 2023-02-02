Update 1.0.85

Added VP limit setting for Skirmish modes, in addition to the time limits

Attack order given to entrenched platoons will only set their priority target; if the platoon can't see the target, it won't start closing with it (which could result in accidentally losing entrenchment status)

Platoon tooltip now displays command range

Adjusted Belgian 4 Mech Inf Brigade to use company formations

Added KanJaPz to several Belgian formations

Adjusted Belgian TF in 'Saber Cut' operation to be more competitive as a choice

Soldier list in platoon status panel no longer lists regular infantrymen, just special weapons to provide more space for it

Adjusted the durability display in Regipedia - it now takes platoon "buffer" health into account too (it's still mostly for comparison purposes, but now closer to the actual values)

Increased the VP requirements for Minor/Major Victory in Mobile Defense mode so that the victory isn't so much guaranteed

Fixed zone links not updated for disabled zones (notable in 'TF McMains' operation, where AI could capture nodes it had no connection to)

Fixed subordinate platoons in companies not reversing when the leader reverses

Fixed already-deployed platoons not being auto-entrenched on phase change in 'TF McMains' (and probably elsewhere in defensive operations)

Fixed VP count display on exit zones

Fixed incorrect facing for platoons placed during deployment phase

Fixed depleted platoons displaying full HP bar after post-phase repairs

Fixed depleted platoons on the field not receiving replacement vehicles during post-phase repairs

Fixed rate of fire calculation issue in Regipedia (it's still practical ROF with most delays accounted, not technical max)

Fixed US Task Forces attached to West German brigades sporting Bundeswehr decals

Adjusted ATGM shot sounds

Adjusted PGM strike looks

Fixed Electronic Warfare card: it now correctly reduces the command range, not disables it completely

Micro-optimizations for low/medium effects settings

Fixed video settings defaults not applying to some settings

Fixed audio volume changes not applied immediately

Fixed post-battle losses display for Chinese language

Removed the historically-incorrect shoulder patch from soviet motor-riflemen uniform

Fixed T-55A reticle glass being too bright in low-light conditions

Fixed M16A1 being misaligned in hands

Removed [TI] legacy designations from tank guns