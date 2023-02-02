 Skip to content

Regiments update for 2 February 2023

Update 1.0.85

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added VP limit setting for Skirmish modes, in addition to the time limits

  • Attack order given to entrenched platoons will only set their priority target; if the platoon can't see the target, it won't start closing with it (which could result in accidentally losing entrenchment status)

  • Platoon tooltip now displays command range

  • Adjusted Belgian 4 Mech Inf Brigade to use company formations

  • Added KanJaPz to several Belgian formations

  • Adjusted Belgian TF in 'Saber Cut' operation to be more competitive as a choice

  • Soldier list in platoon status panel no longer lists regular infantrymen, just special weapons to provide more space for it

  • Adjusted the durability display in Regipedia - it now takes platoon "buffer" health into account too (it's still mostly for comparison purposes, but now closer to the actual values)

  • Increased the VP requirements for Minor/Major Victory in Mobile Defense mode so that the victory isn't so much guaranteed

  • Fixed zone links not updated for disabled zones (notable in 'TF McMains' operation, where AI could capture nodes it had no connection to)

  • Fixed subordinate platoons in companies not reversing when the leader reverses

  • Fixed already-deployed platoons not being auto-entrenched on phase change in 'TF McMains' (and probably elsewhere in defensive operations)

  • Fixed VP count display on exit zones

  • Fixed incorrect facing for platoons placed during deployment phase

  • Fixed depleted platoons displaying full HP bar after post-phase repairs

  • Fixed depleted platoons on the field not receiving replacement vehicles during post-phase repairs

  • Fixed rate of fire calculation issue in Regipedia (it's still practical ROF with most delays accounted, not technical max)

  • Fixed US Task Forces attached to West German brigades sporting Bundeswehr decals

  • Adjusted ATGM shot sounds

  • Adjusted PGM strike looks

  • Fixed Electronic Warfare card: it now correctly reduces the command range, not disables it completely

  • Micro-optimizations for low/medium effects settings

  • Fixed video settings defaults not applying to some settings

  • Fixed audio volume changes not applied immediately

  • Fixed post-battle losses display for Chinese language

  • Removed the historically-incorrect shoulder patch from soviet motor-riflemen uniform

  • Fixed T-55A reticle glass being too bright in low-light conditions

  • Fixed M16A1 being misaligned in hands

  • Removed [TI] legacy designations from tank guns

  • Fixed shadow rendering issues, should now use correct soft shadows everywhere

