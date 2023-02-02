 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 2 February 2023

New Client Build 1.0.12.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is required to play.

Updates and Changes

  • Added 'Instinct' cards that can be added to your starting hand at the beginning of a match
  • Added a new card mechanic 'Despair'. Despair cards can only be played if you don't control any units.
  • Added Mulligan: 0-Cost Spell. Discard your hand and draw that many less one. Instinct, Despair.
  • Added Bolt: 0-Cost Spell. Deal 1 damage to target unit. Instinct. Despair.
  • Added Target Dummy: 0-Cost 0 / 2 Unit. Gains 1 health if placed on frontline. Instinct.
  • Added Shiny Amulet: 0-Cost Equipment. Equipped unit gains 2 health. Instinct.
  • Walls are no longer able to stealth (Barricade & Target Dummy)
  • Added clickable keywords on cards
  • Updated tutorial to include a section about 'Instinct' cards
  • Updated the starter deck to be more friendly to new players
  • Updated Soulblade: Soulblade was a bit too strong. Soulblade now causes an equipped unit to gain power instead of health when it's healed
  • Updated Sacrifice: Sacrifice pretty much Kill Order worthless. Sacrifice is now a 1 cost spell that unlocks mana stones equal to a friendly unit's power.
  • Updated MMR to allow better matching

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where AOE spells weren't inflicting the correct damage when there was a Blacksmith present
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes units weren't on the platform correctly
  • Fixed an issue where 'Enrage' wasn't triggered by spell damage
  • Potentially fixed an issue where the leaderboard wasn't correctly syncing
  • Fixed an issue where Blacksmith could get 2 armor if charmed into the first position
  • Fixed an issue where level text wasn't updating properly after leveling in the post-game screen
  • Fixed an annoying issue where you could click on a unit on accident when trying to confirm a play
  • Increased the size of the banner text so usernames didn't wrap so awkwardly
  • Fixed text on 'Kill Units' to say 'Kill Enemy Units' to avoid confusion

Known Issues

  • Reconnecting to a match multiple times can cause issues
  • Sometimes you can get locked out of your turn if the client fails to get a phase message from the server
  • Rank is not synced properly on the leaderboard compared to what you see after a battle
  • Not all player icons are shown in the 'Owned' section in the icon menu

