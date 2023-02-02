New Client Build 1.0.12.0

This update is required to play.
Updates and Changes
- Added 'Instinct' cards that can be added to your starting hand at the beginning of a match
- Added a new card mechanic 'Despair'. Despair cards can only be played if you don't control any units.
- Added Mulligan: 0-Cost Spell. Discard your hand and draw that many less one. Instinct, Despair.
- Added Bolt: 0-Cost Spell. Deal 1 damage to target unit. Instinct. Despair.
- Added Target Dummy: 0-Cost 0 / 2 Unit. Gains 1 health if placed on frontline. Instinct.
- Added Shiny Amulet: 0-Cost Equipment. Equipped unit gains 2 health. Instinct.
- Walls are no longer able to stealth (Barricade & Target Dummy)
- Added clickable keywords on cards
- Updated tutorial to include a section about 'Instinct' cards
- Updated the starter deck to be more friendly to new players
- Updated Soulblade: Soulblade was a bit too strong. Soulblade now causes an equipped unit to gain power instead of health when it's healed
- Updated Sacrifice: Sacrifice pretty much Kill Order worthless. Sacrifice is now a 1 cost spell that unlocks mana stones equal to a friendly unit's power.
- Updated MMR to allow better matching
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where AOE spells weren't inflicting the correct damage when there was a Blacksmith present
- Fixed an issue where sometimes units weren't on the platform correctly
- Fixed an issue where 'Enrage' wasn't triggered by spell damage
- Potentially fixed an issue where the leaderboard wasn't correctly syncing
- Fixed an issue where Blacksmith could get 2 armor if charmed into the first position
- Fixed an issue where level text wasn't updating properly after leveling in the post-game screen
- Fixed an annoying issue where you could click on a unit on accident when trying to confirm a play
- Increased the size of the banner text so usernames didn't wrap so awkwardly
- Fixed text on 'Kill Units' to say 'Kill Enemy Units' to avoid confusion
Known Issues
- Reconnecting to a match multiple times can cause issues
- Sometimes you can get locked out of your turn if the client fails to get a phase message from the server
- Rank is not synced properly on the leaderboard compared to what you see after a battle
- Not all player icons are shown in the 'Owned' section in the icon menu
