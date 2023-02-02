 Skip to content

The Top update for 2 February 2023

Controller Rebinding

Build 10457816

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Previously you could only rebind keyboard controls through the pause menu, but now, if you're using a controller, you will be able to rebind gamepad controls through that menu instead. I decided to not allow rebinding of movement from the d-pad/left control stick, but everything else is available for you to change. This also means the ability to use either trigger/bumper interchangeably for dashing won't be an option anymore, but I decided these compromises are worth it.

At this point I've implemented every technical feature I think the game should have, so until I notice/am notified of a bug somewhere, this will likely be the last update like this I release. Let me know if you have any issues with the new build and I will fix them as soon as I can.

