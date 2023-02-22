Notice of Release of Version 1.0.1.0

Version 1.0.1.0 of CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION has now been released.

Update Content

・Framerate improvements

・Changes to the growth system for Pip

・Other minor bug fixes

(When using the hardware stated in the recommended specs for the Steam version, you can expect the game to run at an average of 60FPS (30FPS maximum outside of battle scenes.) However, due to the rendering system used in the game, it is possible that when using certain graphics cards, some scenes with particularly high load may not run at 60FPS. The cards we have observed this occurring with are in the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series.)

Details about the update have been posted on the official website and the support page.

*The information is now being prepared for publication. We will share any updates once it’s ready.