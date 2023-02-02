 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 2 February 2023

Added Templar's exceptional Falzain set items

Build 10457713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

354: Early Access 0.15.14 - February 1, 2022 9:35 PM EST
• Added Templar's exceptional Falzain set items.
• Lowered the drop rate of exceptional set jewelry.

