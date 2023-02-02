354: Early Access 0.15.14 - February 1, 2022 9:35 PM EST
• Added Templar's exceptional Falzain set items.
• Lowered the drop rate of exceptional set jewelry.
Nevergrind Online update for 2 February 2023
Added Templar's exceptional Falzain set items
