02/02 (Thu) Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10457630 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 07:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

The following will be held from 02/02 (Thu).

Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.

The following are still ongoing!

For more information, please check this week's Update Info.

Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”