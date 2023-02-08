6.5.2 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule

Update Releases: 11AM EDT

Bug Fixes

Adept Achievements / Merciless Killer

We've applied a tentative fix that should resolve an issue surrounding Merciless Killer, wherein Killing 4 Survivors would not trigger it as intended. Your Tally Screen Results should now be displayed accurately.

However, we are still working on a consistent fix to an issue surrounding the Adept Achievements for Killer and Survivor, which are still not unlocking correctly in select situations.

General

There is no longer a missing prompt while purchasing Outfits.

Killer

Killer players in a lobby will no longer see character swap arrows after opening the Bloodweb.

Using the Furin Add-On as The Spirit no longer impacts her audio while Phasing.

The Huntress's menu music now loops correctly.

The camera no longer risks getting stuck when returning to Charlotte after Victor gets crushed.

Victor will no longer become unreachable after pouncing on a Vaulting Survivor.

The Hex: Huntress Lullaby no longer remains active after the Totem is cleansed.

The Hex: Huntress Lullaby Perk no longer gains two tokens each time a Survivor is Hooked after it has been re-activated by Hex: Undying.

The Knight can no longer grab Survivors at the end of the Patrol Path after Summoning a Guard.

Survivor

Cages of Atonement no longer distort female Survivor faces.

Female Survivor faces are no longer distorted when another Survivor finds them in a Locker.

The Killer is no longer locked looking into the same direction during the Survivor tutorial.

Wiggle skill checks now correctly grant Bloodpoints.

The Mangled effect no longer applies to the Mend, Snap Out of It, and Recover interactions.

The Aura reading ability of Maps may no longer remain active indefinitely.

Maps