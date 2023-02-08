6.5.2 | Bugfix Patch

Release Schedule
- Update Releases: 11AM EDT
Bug Fixes
Adept Achievements / Merciless Killer
We've applied a tentative fix that should resolve an issue surrounding Merciless Killer, wherein Killing 4 Survivors would not trigger it as intended. Your Tally Screen Results should now be displayed accurately.
However, we are still working on a consistent fix to an issue surrounding the Adept Achievements for Killer and Survivor, which are still not unlocking correctly in select situations.
General
- There is no longer a missing prompt while purchasing Outfits.
Killer
- Killer players in a lobby will no longer see character swap arrows after opening the Bloodweb.
- Using the Furin Add-On as The Spirit no longer impacts her audio while Phasing.
- The Huntress's menu music now loops correctly.
- The camera no longer risks getting stuck when returning to Charlotte after Victor gets crushed.
- Victor will no longer become unreachable after pouncing on a Vaulting Survivor.
- The Hex: Huntress Lullaby no longer remains active after the Totem is cleansed.
- The Hex: Huntress Lullaby Perk no longer gains two tokens each time a Survivor is Hooked after it has been re-activated by Hex: Undying.
- The Knight can no longer grab Survivors at the end of the Patrol Path after Summoning a Guard.
Survivor
- Cages of Atonement no longer distort female Survivor faces.
- Female Survivor faces are no longer distorted when another Survivor finds them in a Locker.
- The Killer is no longer locked looking into the same direction during the Survivor tutorial.
- Wiggle skill checks now correctly grant Bloodpoints.
- The Mangled effect no longer applies to the Mend, Snap Out of It, and Recover interactions.
- The Aura reading ability of Maps may no longer remain active indefinitely.
Maps
- Generators will no longer spawn too close together in the Racoon City Police Station Main Hall.
- Players can no longer climb on a rock in the Eyrie of Crows.
- Repairing the Generator in Racoon City Police Station West Wing awards the Raccoon City Recruit achievement.
