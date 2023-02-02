Patch Notes v1.0.19

- Updated the credits.
- Fixed an issue where you could collect the big collectables inside a metal block by throwing Brick at them.
- Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in The Pig City's first secret.
- Fixed an issue where if you went back from the Outside room you could see the shower again.
- Fixed an issue where you could kill the Treasure Guy by parrying another enemy next to him, locking you out of the X achievement.
- Fixed an issue where you could do two big shots at once when you had the pistol.
- Fixed an issue where you could crouch after touching a dash pad as Gustavo, breaking the whole thing until the buffer ran out.
- Fixed an issue where you could do the breakdance when you had the pistol, resulting in a lot of particles appearing multiple times.
- Fixed an issue where the timed gate buttons would continue to count inside the secret in Fastfood Saloon, resulting in getting locked out of the Already Pressed achievement.
- Fixed a softlock when touching a banana when in a 1 tile height space.
- Added some failsafes to the game percentage to avoid 101% before you actually achieve it.
