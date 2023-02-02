 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 2 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.19

Share · View all patches · Build 10457543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the credits.
  • Fixed an issue where you could collect the big collectables inside a metal block by throwing Brick at them.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in The Pig City's first secret.
  • Fixed an issue where if you went back from the Outside room you could see the shower again.
  • Fixed an issue where you could kill the Treasure Guy by parrying another enemy next to him, locking you out of the X achievement.
  • Fixed an issue where you could do two big shots at once when you had the pistol.
  • Fixed an issue where you could crouch after touching a dash pad as Gustavo, breaking the whole thing until the buffer ran out.
  • Fixed an issue where you could do the breakdance when you had the pistol, resulting in a lot of particles appearing multiple times.
  • Fixed an issue where the timed gate buttons would continue to count inside the secret in Fastfood Saloon, resulting in getting locked out of the Already Pressed achievement.
  • Fixed a softlock when touching a banana when in a 1 tile height space.
  • Added some failsafes to the game percentage to avoid 101% before you actually achieve it.

