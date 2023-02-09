Winter Pack DLC Launch & February 9th, 2023 - Patch Notes

Redout 2 1.3.0 - Patch Notes

Get ready to brave the latest venue in Redout 2's second DLC: the Terror Rupes of Mercury! This environment comes with three reversible tracks and their boss version, exclusive aesthetic components and new Career events! The patch also includes a brand-new Training Mode that allows players to play an infinite number of laps on any track they want in order to hone their skills!

Watch the Winter Pack DLC trailer here!

Here’s a scorching-hot list of everything included in this patch:

NEW ENVIRONMENT

Introducing “Terror Rupes”! This harsh environment switches heat for cold and back again without any notice

NEW FEATURES

Introducing Training mode, an infinite Time Attack mode where you can test out tracks, ships and loadouts

Added a new low health warning sound effect. Also, its volume level is now adjustable in Settings

GENERAL

Missing a landing while auto-healing or at full health now correctly destroys the ship

Caribbean Dam and Mount Fuji have been optimized for better performance

Fixed impossible to obtain trophy in The Waterflow Dance tournament

Fixed softlocks in garage while using the Group menu

Player is now able to cross the finish line while being last in Arena Race event

Fixed an endless sound riser on Tropical Twister

Additional performance optimizations

Fixed an issue that potentially caused a softlock on the Reward screen in the Career when pressing Tab

Fixed an issue that caused track progress to be reset to 0% when missing the last jump in Mars Memorial - Orbiter

Fixed playerlist width being resized while readying up in multiplayer match in Russian

Fixed first person and chase camera sometimes being stuck inside the ship

Countdown number no longer stays on the screen after using a quick restart

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect soundtrack name to be displayed when Streamer mode is enabled

Fixed old in-race notifications all showing up after turning Screen HUD on

GAMEPLAY

Changed requirements making it easier to unlock some tutorial levels

Arcade ships; Asera, Behemot, Wallace, ESA, Sulha, Lunare have received a buff, with Asera and Behemoth receiving a major one, and Wallace, ESA, Sulha and Lunare getting a minor one

Updated the hot and cold sections visual representation on screen

Changed behavior of inactive track segments. Now, they destroy the ship on contact

Slightly tweaked visuals of inactive tracks. Now they’re easier to recognise

KNOWN ISSUES