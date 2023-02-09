Winter Pack DLC Launch & February 9th, 2023 - Patch Notes

Redout 2 1.3.0 - Patch Notes
Get ready to brave the latest venue in Redout 2's second DLC: the Terror Rupes of Mercury! This environment comes with three reversible tracks and their boss version, exclusive aesthetic components and new Career events! The patch also includes a brand-new Training Mode that allows players to play an infinite number of laps on any track they want in order to hone their skills!
Here’s a scorching-hot list of everything included in this patch:
NEW ENVIRONMENT
- Introducing “Terror Rupes”! This harsh environment switches heat for cold and back again without any notice
NEW FEATURES
- Introducing Training mode, an infinite Time Attack mode where you can test out tracks, ships and loadouts
- Added a new low health warning sound effect. Also, its volume level is now adjustable in Settings
GENERAL
- Missing a landing while auto-healing or at full health now correctly destroys the ship
- Caribbean Dam and Mount Fuji have been optimized for better performance
- Fixed impossible to obtain trophy in The Waterflow Dance tournament
- Fixed softlocks in garage while using the Group menu
- Player is now able to cross the finish line while being last in Arena Race event
- Fixed an endless sound riser on Tropical Twister
- Additional performance optimizations
- Fixed an issue that potentially caused a softlock on the Reward screen in the Career when pressing Tab
- Fixed an issue that caused track progress to be reset to 0% when missing the last jump in Mars Memorial - Orbiter
- Fixed playerlist width being resized while readying up in multiplayer match in Russian
- Fixed first person and chase camera sometimes being stuck inside the ship
- Countdown number no longer stays on the screen after using a quick restart
- Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect soundtrack name to be displayed when Streamer mode is enabled
- Fixed old in-race notifications all showing up after turning Screen HUD on
GAMEPLAY
- Changed requirements making it easier to unlock some tutorial levels
- Arcade ships; Asera, Behemot, Wallace, ESA, Sulha, Lunare have received a buff, with Asera and Behemoth receiving a major one, and Wallace, ESA, Sulha and Lunare getting a minor one
- Updated the hot and cold sections visual representation on screen
- Changed behavior of inactive track segments. Now, they destroy the ship on contact
- Slightly tweaked visuals of inactive tracks. Now they’re easier to recognise
KNOWN ISSUES
- Game can occasionally crash at the end of a race when playing or using photo mode with graphic preset set to High
- In some trials, an arcade ship under the required power level is automatically selected
- In some rare cases the rewind feature doesn’t work as expected in Training mode
- Arcade Asera got so fast with its buff that it lost its windshield texture
- Lap times from multiplayer races are mistakenly saved to local best “Time Trials”
- Potential soft-lock interaction between garage and race-start in Practice mode
- Redout Grandmaster and Fashion Racer achievements unlock criteria wrongly require DLC events completion
