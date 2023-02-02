Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU09]

New
- Adjusted the ladder movement so that the character only moves upwards no matter what direction the camera is looking.
- Increased leaf stack size 100 > 250
- Unbuilt structures now give back some resources if destroyed.
- Changed the dropped vines model.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players could not progress in the tree cutting achievements
- Fixed a bug where players could not progress in the stone cutting achievements
- Fixed a bug where some notes could not be added to the notes section of the inventory.
- Fixed a bug where notes would not show the interaction UI when looked at.
- Fixed a bug where planks would stack as 6 not 8.
- Fixed a bug where some waterbottles could not be picked up.
- Fixed a bug where unbuilt structures would have player collision when reloading the game.
- Fixed a bug where double stickdoor would not build properly
- Fixed a bug where double stickdoor would only open one door when interacted with.
- Fixed a bug where players could not place foundations in the same spot as a deleted foundation.
- Fixed a bug where players could not place walls in the same spot as a deleted wall.
