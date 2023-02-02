 Skip to content

Friend or Foe update for 2 February 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU09]

Build 10457449

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Adjusted the ladder movement so that the character only moves upwards no matter what direction the camera is looking.
  • Increased leaf stack size 100 > 250
  • Unbuilt structures now give back some resources if destroyed.
  • Changed the dropped vines model.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where players could not progress in the tree cutting achievements
  • Fixed a bug where players could not progress in the stone cutting achievements
  • Fixed a bug where some notes could not be added to the notes section of the inventory.
  • Fixed a bug where notes would not show the interaction UI when looked at.
  • Fixed a bug where planks would stack as 6 not 8.
  • Fixed a bug where some waterbottles could not be picked up.
  • Fixed a bug where unbuilt structures would have player collision when reloading the game.
  • Fixed a bug where double stickdoor would not build properly
  • Fixed a bug where double stickdoor would only open one door when interacted with.
  • Fixed a bug where players could not place foundations in the same spot as a deleted foundation.
  • Fixed a bug where players could not place walls in the same spot as a deleted wall.

