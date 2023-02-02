Edna calls you. New quest available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10457442 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes:

Edna's new quest: Players will go on an underwater adventure to discover the flora and fauna of the sea floor.

Evelyn will be in search of rare flowers found at the bottom of the sea. Players must help Evelyn find and collect these flowers to complete the quest.

Improved Graphics: Improvements have been made to the graphics of the "Water Bottom" mission, offering a more immersive gameplay experience.

New Conversations: Players will have the opportunity to have new conversations with Edna.

Enjoy the underwater adventure!