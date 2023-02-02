 Skip to content

Evelyn's Adventure update for 2 February 2023

Edna calls you. New quest available!

Build 10457442

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

Edna's new quest: Players will go on an underwater adventure to discover the flora and fauna of the sea floor.

Evelyn will be in search of rare flowers found at the bottom of the sea. Players must help Evelyn find and collect these flowers to complete the quest.

Improved Graphics: Improvements have been made to the graphics of the "Water Bottom" mission, offering a more immersive gameplay experience.

New Conversations: Players will have the opportunity to have new conversations with Edna.

Enjoy the underwater adventure!

