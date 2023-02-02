So I got new maps in MP but Sp is still causing me issues. I am working on it and I will have it up soon There will be problems its not perfect I will be honest with ya but I am 100% working on it. Soon u will have a better system and it will work then I am getting it to UE5 and it will take a bit so please bare with me on this thanks for your understanding
Peak Darkness update for 2 February 2023
SP issues
