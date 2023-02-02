 Skip to content

Cambrian Dawn update for 2 February 2023

Game Update and Dev Blog #5

Cambrian Dawn update for 2 February 2023

Game Update and Dev Blog #5

Hello everyone!
I've done a performance pass on Great map, meaning it should feel and run smoother than before.
I had to cut down on the variety of sponges, the amount of AI, and heavily reduce the overall ground clutter. Great map now runs at around 30-50 FPS.

In other news, I am planning on introducing an Artificial Intelligence overhaul, meaning that the AI will be reworked for more complex organisms. I'm hoping to have this ready before April, but I'm not promising anything until its ready to be worked on.

also, I'm planning on possibly creating a few side-projects here in the future... no spoilers on what they will be though, but keep an eye posted on my YT channel just in case. ːsteamhappyː

until next time, and have a blessed week ahead!

