 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Station Tycoon update for 2 February 2023

0.9.42 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10457030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed major crashes.
  • Rebalanced thought system and removed issues.
  • Rebalanced early-game.
  • Fixed some overly shiny materials.
  • Fixed graphical issues.
  • Retextured the turret.
  • Motel has been nerfed.
  • Fixed billboard ads not displaying correctly.

Changed files in this update

Space Station Tycoon Depot 1324271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link