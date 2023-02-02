- Fixed major crashes.
- Rebalanced thought system and removed issues.
- Rebalanced early-game.
- Fixed some overly shiny materials.
- Fixed graphical issues.
- Retextured the turret.
- Motel has been nerfed.
- Fixed billboard ads not displaying correctly.
Space Station Tycoon update for 2 February 2023
0.9.42 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
