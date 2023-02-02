 Skip to content

her tears were my light update for 2 February 2023

malay translation and spanish cover for the theme song!

her tears were my light update for 2 February 2023

Build 10457025

Patchnotes via Steam Community

her tears were my light has been translated to malay, thanks to Nora Park! this is the first of my games to be available in malay, wow!!

i also worked with Gabriel to add a spanish version of the theme song to the game! i mentioned this in the last update, so i'm glad i could deliver :) you can hear it if you change the game's language to Español (ES). Gabriel wrote the lyrics, and i did Eleanor's tuning... we had to do a bit of back and forth to get the pronunciation right (since i don't know spanish at all) and she still has a bit of an accent, but i think it came out pretty cute anyway. i hope spanish players will enjoy it!

thanks for playing her tears were my light~

-nami

