- Adding logout check while in BFD
- Adjust to faction dungeon drop tables (chances only not additions/deletions)
- Corrected missing material for new Vint/GoL items
- Fixed SoC potions on TR mob tables
- Faction check for all neutral factions in scripts that look for neutral faction
- Claw of the Werewolf should last 4 min with the Armor of the Cynosure now
- Added chat prints for all buff spells
- Fixed error in Tome of Demonic Inspiration adding too much to Parasitic Leech, now +10%
- Fixed traps in SoC dungeons acting as walls that created pathfinding issues and prevented players from completing farming quest portion in SoC crypt
- Fixed Demon Spire from spawning ancient demon/balron if not used for Hell Siege event
- Glowing Jewelry Case had no settings for crafting; adjusted to be similar to glowing storage crate
Ashen Empires update for 2 February 2023
Patch 149.235
Patchnotes via Steam Community
