Ashen Empires update for 2 February 2023

Patch 149.235

Patch 149.235

  • Adding logout check while in BFD
  • Adjust to faction dungeon drop tables (chances only not additions/deletions)
  • Corrected missing material for new Vint/GoL items
  • Fixed SoC potions on TR mob tables
  • Faction check for all neutral factions in scripts that look for neutral faction
  • Claw of the Werewolf should last 4 min with the Armor of the Cynosure now
  • Added chat prints for all buff spells
  • Fixed error in Tome of Demonic Inspiration adding too much to Parasitic Leech, now +10%
  • Fixed traps in SoC dungeons acting as walls that created pathfinding issues and prevented players from completing farming quest portion in SoC crypt
  • Fixed Demon Spire from spawning ancient demon/balron if not used for Hell Siege event
  • Glowing Jewelry Case had no settings for crafting; adjusted to be similar to glowing storage crate

