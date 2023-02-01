SYNCHRONY Update v3.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10456884 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 00:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Crypt of the NecroDancer v3.5.0 is now available!

Hey there NecroDancers! Grab a friend because we have a bunch of changes to how co-op works. Specifically, we've added new co-op enemies! No more shall you faceroll through the zones as a pod of death. You'll need to watch each other's backs going forward because these new enemies can't be killed alone.

There's a bunch of other changes and fixes too, so take a look at the patch notes for all the details.

Good luck out there!

New enemies

Added 6 new enemies to co-op mode in the SYNCHRONY DLC! Jockey: Grabs players like a monkey, but only inhibits their attacks while still allowing them to move around. The Jockey does not take damage from the player it's grabbing, and another player must come to help! Phantom: Chooses a specific player to follow around like a Ghost, but can only be hit by other players! The Phantom's target can push it away briefly, but cannot inflict damage to it or kill it normally. Granite Golem: An extremely thick-skinned Golem, invincible against most normal attacks. Only takes damage when hit by two players simultaneously. Work together to defeat it! Wisp: A spirit that appears near groups of players travelling together. Dodges the first hit by teleporting behind the back of another nearby player! Skittish Blademaster: Parries incoming hits, but lunges away instead of counter-attacking. Protectorc (AMPLIFIED DLC only): A very well-protected Orc wielding three shields instead of one, blocking attacks from the front and sides. Chooses a specific player to follow, requiring any other player to strike at the Orc's unprotected backside.



New features

Added mouse input support for all in-game menus

support for changing the appearance of Klarinetta's Zweihänder via the "Change Skin" menu Added support for changing the appearance of Suzu's and Klarinetta's attack swipes via the "Change Skin" menu

Balance changes

🔹 Shield Items : All stackable shields now regenerate 1 hit upon completing a level, up to their default stack size

: All stackable shields now regenerate 1 hit upon completing a level, up to their default stack size 🔹 Reflective Shield : Increased durability from 1 to 2 hits

: Increased durability from 1 to 2 hits 🔻 Reflective Shield : Now reflects the exact damage blocked, instead of at least 5 hearts

: Now reflects the exact damage blocked, instead of at least 5 hearts 🔹 Shield of Shove : No longer prevents weapon attacks, allowing enemies to be simultaneously shoved and attacked

: No longer prevents weapon attacks, allowing enemies to be simultaneously shoved and attacked 🔹 Shield of Shove : Now works when moving around corners, pushing enemies regardless of the shield's prior facing direction

: Now works when moving around corners, pushing enemies regardless of the shield's prior facing direction ▫️ Shield of Shove : Now simultaneously pushes multiple horizontally or vertically aligned enemies in a row

: Now simultaneously pushes multiple horizontally or vertically aligned enemies in a row ▫️ Shield of Shove : Crush attack now targets the most distant enemy when multiple enemies are aligned, instead of the closest

: Crush attack now targets the most distant enemy when multiple enemies are aligned, instead of the closest 🔻 Shield of Shove : Crush attack now deals 3 piercing damage instead of infinite phasing damage

: Crush attack now deals 3 piercing damage instead of infinite phasing damage 🔹 Thief : Now drops more items in co-op mode (one item per player)

: Now drops more items in co-op mode (one item per player) 🔹 Thief : Increased the rarity of the first item drop from +1 to +2

: Increased the rarity of the first item drop from +1 to +2 🔹 Thief : No longer steals items from non-targeted players

: No longer steals items from non-targeted players 🔹 Thief : No longer steals items when knocked into another player

: No longer steals items when knocked into another player 🔻 Thief : Now evades attacks by players other than its current target in multiplayer

: Now evades attacks by players other than its current target in multiplayer 🔹 Shrine of Sacrifice: Now accepts players as sacrifices

Other changes

Changed Thief to use an updated spritesheet

vision modifiers (such as Sunglasses and Ring of Shadows) to no longer silhouette enemies in spectator mode while observing multiple players

"Reassign Controls" menu to automatically update multi-key combos when changing directional movement keys

HUD controller prompts to support additional buttons, axes and controller models

startup Changelog menu to combine patch notes from multiple updates

numeric settings to be represented by sliders in the options menu

categorical settings to show a dropdown menu with all available options

secret shops to generate in multiplayer if any player character can encounter them, instead of requiring the shop type to be valid for all characters

all shields capable of blocking multiple hits to appear cracked if the next hit will break them

all shields capable of blocking multiple hits to appear cracked if the next hit will break them Changed color for gold warning outlines on Monk/Coda to increase contrast

Modding features

Added documentation comments for 850+ components and fields

Added event [noparse]objectGetHUDBeatBars[/noparse] to allow mods to customize the appearance of beat indicators in the player HUD

Added event [noparse]spellTransmute[/noparse] to allow mods to intercept transmutations

Added function [noparse]itemGeneration.getSeenCounts()[/noparse] to directly manipulate the tables tracking which items have spawned in a run

Added function [noparse]shrineGeneration.getSeenCounts()[/noparse] to directly manipulate the tables tracking which shrines have spawned in a run

Added function [noparse]soulFollower.spawn()[/noparse] to create a Soul Familiar

Added helper functions [noparse]action.dx()[/noparse] and [noparse]action.dy()[/noparse] to decompose [noparse]action.Direction[/noparse] values into their X and Y offsets

Added support for binding delay functions ([noparse]delay.new()[/noparse]) to named global variables

Added support for passing more specific parameters to [noparse]shrineGeneration.choice()[/noparse]

Added components [noparse]sacrificable[/noparse] and [noparse]sacrificableInstantReward[/noparse] to control eligibility for the Shrine of Sacrifice

Added component [noparse]spellCheckSafeLevel[/noparse] to limit whether a spell can be cast in the lobby

Added components [noparse]generateSecretRoom[/noparse], [noparse]generateSecretRoomInRun[/noparse], [noparse]generateSecretRoomExcludeFromSingleZone[/noparse] and [noparse]generateSecretRoomRestrictLevel[/noparse]

Added component [noparse]traitBannedSecretRooms[/noparse] to control which travel runes are allowed to spawn for a playable character

Added component [noparse]traitZone5Bleed[/noparse] to add patches of Zone 5 to the level across all zones

Added component [noparse]traitExtraMiniboss[/noparse] to add an additional miniboss on each level

Added component [noparse]traitAddSpiders[/noparse] to generate Spiders outside of Zone 4

Added components [noparse]traitExtraEnemies[/noparse] and [noparse]traitExtraEnemiesZ1Z2Z5[/noparse] to increase the number of enemies encountered throughout a run

Added components [noparse]traitAddSarcophagus[/noparse], [noparse]traitNoSarcophagus[/noparse] to control Sarcophagus generation

Added components [noparse]traitNoBlademasters[/noparse], [noparse]traitZone4NoMonkeys[/noparse] and [noparse]traitZone4NoSpiders[/noparse] to prevent specific enemies from spawning

Added component [noparse]innateAttackInhibitTemporarily[/noparse], preventing enemies from attacking for a number of beats

Added component [noparse]innateAttackInhibitOnHit[/noparse], preventing enemies from attacking when damaged on the same beat

Added component [noparse]innateAttackInhibitAgainstNonTarget[/noparse], preventing enemies from attacking players they are not currently targeting in co-op mode

Added component [noparse]knockbackableDeferred[/noparse], delaying knockback until all players have acted for the current beat in co-op mode

Added component [noparse]shieldPreventActionOnHit[/noparse], preventing enemies from acting when their shield is hit, without increasing their beat delay in co-op mode

Added field [noparse]weaponThrowHolder.distance[/noparse] to control the maximum distance of the charge attack of Cadence's penultimate boss

Added field [noparse]fortissimoleSpawn.spawnTypes[/noparse] to control which types of enemies Fortissimole spawns

Added field [noparse]necrodancer.shieldBypassFlags[/noparse]/[noparse]necrodancer.shieldTeleportFlags[/noparse] to control which damage types Cadence's final boss responds to

Changed item-destroying spells to trigger the [noparse]objectDeath[/noparse] event, referencing the caster as the killer

Changed healing caused by the Shopkeeper Familiar to reference the familiar as the healer in [noparse]objectHeal[/noparse]

Changed [noparse]dbg[/noparse] or [noparse]print[/noparse] to no longer have an effect in packaged mods, reducing the size of log files and improving performance To write messages to the log file in packaged mods, use [noparse]log.info("Test: %s", 123)[/noparse]



Bugfixes

Input bugfixes

Fixed the vertical D-Pad axis of some controller models not working when Steam Input is disabled

the vertical D-Pad axis of some controller models not working when Steam Input is disabled Fixed controller button icons appearing much bigger than intended in language-specific fonts

controller button icons appearing much bigger than intended in language-specific fonts Fixed the [noparse]B[/noparse] button on controllers sometimes being handled as 'Confirm' instead of 'Back'

the [noparse]B[/noparse] button on controllers sometimes being handled as 'Confirm' instead of 'Back' Fixed Pause and Quick Restart keys not working when bound via Player 2's controls menu

Pause and Quick Restart keys not working when bound via Player 2's controls menu Fixed inaccurate controller button prompts for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 4 controllers when Steam Input is disabled

Gameplay bugfixes

Fixed Beetles, Tarmonsters and Mimics not being provoked by Reaper's souls

Beetles, Tarmonsters and Mimics not being provoked by Reaper's souls Fixed Ring of Courage not protecting from Spike Traps if a Spider or Pixie jumps on the player on the same beat

Ring of Courage not protecting from Spike Traps if a Spider or Pixie jumps on the player on the same beat Fixed secret room Shopkeepers instantly killing the player when attacked by a Rapier, Axe or Cat o' Nine Tails

secret room Shopkeepers instantly killing the player when attacked by a Rapier, Axe or Cat o' Nine Tails Fixed Pixies dealing damage to distant players holding a Rapier

Pixies dealing damage to distant players holding a Rapier Fixed Shrine of Sacrifice ignoring item restrictions on environmental kills, such as Spike Traps

Shrine of Sacrifice ignoring item restrictions on environmental kills, such as Spike Traps Fixed Shrine of Space occasionally generating levels without any enemies or exit stairs

Shrine of Space occasionally generating levels without any enemies or exit stairs Fixed Reaper phasing into newly-spawned Skeletons when a Soul Familiar causes a Skull to split

Reaper phasing into newly-spawned Skeletons when a Soul Familiar causes a Skull to split Fixed Shield of Shove's crush attack not inflicting directional damage, causing Skulls to split the wrong way

Shield of Shove's crush attack not inflicting directional damage, causing Skulls to split the wrong way Fixed some enemies acting a beat too late after entering the field of view

some enemies acting a beat too late after entering the field of view Fixed Familiars being able to hit burrowed moles

Familiars being able to hit burrowed moles Fixed Randomizer Mode sometimes giving more than 1 heart to fast-moving Yetis

Randomizer Mode sometimes giving more than 1 heart to fast-moving Yetis Fixed Reflective Shield not inflicting directional damage

Reflective Shield not inflicting directional damage Fixed Cat o' Nine Tails and Axe causing players to dash when attacking the Ghost Shopkeeper at close range

Cat o' Nine Tails and Axe causing players to dash when attacking the Ghost Shopkeeper at close range Fixed Ring of Courage not granting immunity to the No Return Square

Ring of Courage not granting immunity to the No Return Square Fixed Potion Rooms sometimes being only partially encased in Spiked Walls

Potion Rooms sometimes being only partially encased in Spiked Walls Fixed Pixies not granting health when pushed into a player by an Earth Spell or a charmed Wind Mage

Pixies not granting health when pushed into a player by an Earth Spell or a charmed Wind Mage Fixed Coral Riff dealing splash damage when moving during phase 1 of the fight

Coral Riff dealing splash damage when moving during phase 1 of the fight Fixed Cadence's penultimate boss delaying his next action upon entering phase 2 of the fight

Cadence's penultimate boss delaying his next action upon entering phase 2 of the fight Fixed Cadence's penultimate boss inconsistently delaying his next action after charging

Cadence's penultimate boss inconsistently delaying his next action after charging Fixed Cadence's penultimate boss sometimes starting a charge immediately after being knocked back

Cadence's penultimate boss sometimes starting a charge immediately after being knocked back Fixed Cadence's penultimate boss fight not being limited to one live miniboss per bell

Cadence's penultimate boss fight not being limited to one live miniboss per bell Fixed Minotaurs not ringing bells by charging into them in Cadence's penultimate boss fight

Minotaurs not ringing bells by charging into them in Cadence's penultimate boss fight Fixed gold collected by Dorian during Cadence's final boss not being doubled while Cadence is wearing a Crown of Greed

gold collected by Dorian during Cadence's final boss not being doubled while Cadence is wearing a Crown of Greed Fixed Nocturna's final boss not spawning a miniboss when entering phase 2 of the fight

Nocturna's final boss not spawning a miniboss when entering phase 2 of the fight Fixed shrines sometimes placing items on top of gold coins

shrines sometimes placing items on top of gold coins Fixed coins appearing on the next level after falling through a trapdoor

coins appearing on the next level after falling through a trapdoor Fixed charmed enemies possessed by Chaunter not being able to attack after their charm status runs out

charmed enemies possessed by Chaunter not being able to attack after their charm status runs out Fixed thrown weapons getting stuck under NPC cages in Single-Zone Mode

thrown weapons getting stuck under NPC cages in Single-Zone Mode Fixed Thief getting stuck targeting players in the secret shop

Thief getting stuck targeting players in the secret shop Fixed Thief being stunlocked and visually teleporting when attacked repeatedly by a player other than its target

Thief being stunlocked and visually teleporting when attacked repeatedly by a player other than its target Fixed Leprechaun failing to steal gold from players under the effects of Shrine of Binding

Leprechaun failing to steal gold from players under the effects of Shrine of Binding Fixed Ghast and Ghoul sometimes waiting an extra beat after dodging the first hit

Ghast and Ghoul sometimes waiting an extra beat after dodging the first hit Fixed Wraiths and other spirits rapidly disappearing/reappearing in co-op if multiple players are nearby

Engine bugfixes

Fixed Changelog menu switching pages while the chat prompt is open

Changelog menu switching pages while the chat prompt is open Fixed settings and saves being cloud-synchronized when Steam Cloud is disabled

settings and saves being cloud-synchronized when Steam Cloud is disabled Fixed errors when viewing a post-death replay from an Exploding Mushroom's perspective

errors when viewing a post-death replay from an Exploding Mushroom's perspective Fixed Discord Rich Presence sometimes failing to update the lobby status in multiplayer when restarting a run

Discord Rich Presence sometimes failing to update the lobby status in multiplayer when restarting a run Fixed the character selection room in All Character Mode not displaying its name in the game browser

the character selection room in All Character Mode not displaying its name in the game browser Fixed multi-instance window title being cut off on Windows

Leaderboard & Achievement bugfixes

Fixed In The Zone achievements for zones 1 through 4 unlocking when playing characters other than Cadence

In The Zone achievements for zones 1 through 4 unlocking when playing characters other than Cadence Fixed Daily Challenge leaderboards not showing up if [SYNCHRONY] is active while [AMPLIFIED] is disabled

Daily Challenge leaderboards not showing up if [SYNCHRONY] is active while [AMPLIFIED] is disabled Fixed Daily Challenge leaderboards showing "No entries for this leaderboard" when a character other than Cadence is selected in the lobby

Level editor bugfixes

Fixed entities dying instantly when moved onto lava via the editor's move tool

entities dying instantly when moved onto lava via the editor's move tool Fixed Moles destroying gold coins and traps when moved via the editor's move tool

Moles destroying gold coins and traps when moved via the editor's move tool Fixed Coral Riff and Tentacles spawning water when moved via the editor's move tool

Coral Riff and Tentacles spawning water when moved via the editor's move tool Fixed story bosses dealing damage when moved via the editor's move tool

story bosses dealing damage when moved via the editor's move tool Fixed level editor ceasing to respond when generating reduced-size Zone 5 levels

level editor ceasing to respond when generating reduced-size Zone 5 levels Fixed players other than the host being able to close online level editor sessions

Audio bugfixes

Fixed the Shopkeeper's voice playing at a lower volume than intended

the Shopkeeper's voice playing at a lower volume than intended Fixed Ring of Gold repeatedly playing the gold collection noise if a coin falls down a trapdoor

Ring of Gold repeatedly playing the gold collection noise if a coin falls down a trapdoor Fixed enemies possessed by Chaunter not playing a sound effect when healing

Visual bugfixes

Fixed Soul Familiars not silhouetting when moving past the level border

Soul Familiars not silhouetting when moving past the level border Fixed player names showing up even when "Player name render distance" is set to "Off" in the options

player names showing up even when "Player name render distance" is set to "Off" in the options Fixed Deep Blues' Knights displaying a misleading attack animation when forced to attack via knockback

Deep Blues' Knights displaying a misleading attack animation when forced to attack via knockback Fixed "coin" item pickup flyaway not being capitalized correctly when playing with All-Caps Text disabled

"coin" item pickup flyaway not being capitalized correctly when playing with All-Caps Text disabled Fixed incorrect animation when toggling off Winged Boots above a Bounce Trap

incorrect animation when toggling off Winged Boots above a Bounce Trap Fixed the sprite of Cadence's penultimate boss being visually offset in the level editor's placement preview

the sprite of Cadence's penultimate boss being visually offset in the level editor's placement preview Fixed Red/Blue Dragons' Fireball and Ice Breath spells not displaying correctly in the HUD when spectating multiple players

Red/Blue Dragons' Fireball and Ice Breath spells not displaying correctly in the HUD when spectating multiple players Fixed gold outlines being visible when spectating multiple players if any of them is playing Monk/Coda

gold outlines being visible when spectating multiple players if any of them is playing Monk/Coda Fixed enemies possessed by Chaunter not displaying a particle effect when healing

Modding bugfixes