Artifact update for 1 February 2023

0.75.4 - Release and Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error that caused the ambush scene to not trigger
Shimmer friend suggestions will no longer be excessively long
Fixed issue that would prevent Vitae Exchange option from showing on husks
Updated Patrons

