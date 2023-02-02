Godless Update 0.4.1

Hi all, today we've got a quick hotfix with various balance changes and fixes! Read on for more details.

▲ - a buff was applied

▼ - a nerf was applied

⮂ - a tradeoff occurred

☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Balance Changes

General

▼ Increased speed rewards' turn requirements in boss battles.

Fates

Reassemble Body ▲ Increased chances of summoning 2-cost and 3-cost units.

Transfer Soul

⮂ Reworked the effect so it summons fully functional Shrines' copies instead of Illusions. All copies need to be destroyed in order to lose.

Shrine Perks

Shadow Nova ▲ Increased base and added damage from 10 to 12.



Talents

Sacred Monument (nature talent) ▲ Reworked the effect so it applies to resurrected and copied Shrines as well.



Skills

Furious Brute (fire unit) ▲ Increased health from 14 to 17

Tribal Priestess (nature unit) ▼ Reworked the ability so it no longer resurrects Tribal Priestesses themselves.



Act 1 Enemies

Battle Sorceress ▼ Decreased base attack from 6 to 5 ▲ Increased base health from 18 to 9 ▲ Increased health gain per level from 24% to 26%

Talvius (boss) ▼ Reworked the first ability so it splits the damage evenly if there are multiple Shrines on the battlefield.



Act 2 Enemies

Galant (boss) ▼ Decreased the ability's buff values from 4/4 to 3/3.



Act 2 Tiles

Broken Seal ⮂ Reworked the ability so it no longer teleports adjacent Shrines. ⮂ Increased the utility value so allies consider it less dangerous.



Tutorial

Slightly modified the tutorial message in the Forge that prompts to apply a gem to a skill. It now displays an arrow pointing from the crafted gem to the fourth skill slot.

Fixes

Fixed the "22" tooltip showing up in the Forge.

Fixed the Negative Energy scroll not adding mana correctly.

Fixed the Tribal Priestess and Raise The Dead scroll resurrecting wrong units on rare occasions.

Fixed resurrected Corrupted Shrines not adding their health to the total amount correctly.

Fixed Corrupted Shrines adding incorrect amounts of health to the total amount, when their health drops below 0.

Fixed the Furious Brute pushing units beyond the screen instead or dropping them into water.

Fixed the Broken Seal not teleporting all Shrines on the battlefield (happened on rare occasions).

Fixed Galant's and Keelmire's descriptions displaying wrong buff and damage values next to Noxen (happened on Hard+ difficulties).

Fixed enemies causing softblock, when they die under the effect of the Grove Keeper or Sacred Grove.

Known Issues