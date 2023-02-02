 Skip to content

Godless update for 2 February 2023

Godless Update 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10456615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all, today we've got a quick hotfix with various balance changes and fixes! Read on for more details.

  • ▲ - a buff was applied
  • ▼ - a nerf was applied
  • ⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
  • ☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback

Changes

Balance Changes

General

  • ▼ Increased speed rewards' turn requirements in boss battles.

Fates

  • Reassemble Body

    • ▲ Increased chances of summoning 2-cost and 3-cost units.

  • Transfer Soul

⮂ Reworked the effect so it summons fully functional Shrines' copies instead of Illusions. All copies need to be destroyed in order to lose.

Shrine Perks

  • Shadow Nova

    • ▲ Increased base and added damage from 10 to 12.

Talents

  • Sacred Monument (nature talent)

    • ▲ Reworked the effect so it applies to resurrected and copied Shrines as well.

Skills

  • Furious Brute (fire unit)

    • ▲ Increased health from 14 to 17

  • Tribal Priestess (nature unit)

    • ▼ Reworked the ability so it no longer resurrects Tribal Priestesses themselves.

Act 1 Enemies

  • Battle Sorceress

    • ▼ Decreased base attack from 6 to 5
    • ▲ Increased base health from 18 to 9
    • ▲ Increased health gain per level from 24% to 26%

  • Talvius (boss)

    • ▼ Reworked the first ability so it splits the damage evenly if there are multiple Shrines on the battlefield.

Act 2 Enemies

  • Galant (boss)

    • ▼ Decreased the ability's buff values from 4/4 to 3/3.

Act 2 Tiles

  • Broken Seal

    • ⮂ Reworked the ability so it no longer teleports adjacent Shrines.
    • ⮂ Increased the utility value so allies consider it less dangerous.

Tutorial

  • Slightly modified the tutorial message in the Forge that prompts to apply a gem to a skill. It now displays an arrow pointing from the crafted gem to the fourth skill slot.

Fixes

  • Fixed the "22" tooltip showing up in the Forge.
  • Fixed the Negative Energy scroll not adding mana correctly.
  • Fixed the Tribal Priestess and Raise The Dead scroll resurrecting wrong units on rare occasions.
  • Fixed resurrected Corrupted Shrines not adding their health to the total amount correctly.
  • Fixed Corrupted Shrines adding incorrect amounts of health to the total amount, when their health drops below 0.
  • Fixed the Furious Brute pushing units beyond the screen instead or dropping them into water.
  • Fixed the Broken Seal not teleporting all Shrines on the battlefield (happened on rare occasions).
  • Fixed Galant's and Keelmire's descriptions displaying wrong buff and damage values next to Noxen (happened on Hard+ difficulties).
  • Fixed enemies causing softblock, when they die under the effect of the Grove Keeper or Sacred Grove.

Known Issues

  • Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
  • Enemy units sometimes get stuck moving between two tiles
  • Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
  • The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
  • Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed

Changed files in this update

