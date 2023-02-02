Godless Update 0.4.1

Hi all, today we've got a quick hotfix with various balance changes and fixes! Read on for more details.
- ▲ - a buff was applied
- ▼ - a nerf was applied
- ⮂ - a tradeoff occurred
- ☄️ - a change was made based on community feedback
Changes
Balance Changes
General
- ▼ Increased speed rewards' turn requirements in boss battles.
Fates
-
Reassemble Body
- ▲ Increased chances of summoning 2-cost and 3-cost units.
-
Transfer Soul
⮂ Reworked the effect so it summons fully functional Shrines' copies instead of Illusions. All copies need to be destroyed in order to lose.
Shrine Perks
-
Shadow Nova
- ▲ Increased base and added damage from 10 to 12.
Talents
-
Sacred Monument (nature talent)
- ▲ Reworked the effect so it applies to resurrected and copied Shrines as well.
Skills
-
Furious Brute (fire unit)
- ▲ Increased health from 14 to 17
-
Tribal Priestess (nature unit)
- ▼ Reworked the ability so it no longer resurrects Tribal Priestesses themselves.
Act 1 Enemies
-
Battle Sorceress
- ▼ Decreased base attack from 6 to 5
- ▲ Increased base health from 18 to 9
- ▲ Increased health gain per level from 24% to 26%
-
Talvius (boss)
- ▼ Reworked the first ability so it splits the damage evenly if there are multiple Shrines on the battlefield.
Act 2 Enemies
-
Galant (boss)
- ▼ Decreased the ability's buff values from 4/4 to 3/3.
Act 2 Tiles
-
Broken Seal
- ⮂ Reworked the ability so it no longer teleports adjacent Shrines.
- ⮂ Increased the utility value so allies consider it less dangerous.
Tutorial
- Slightly modified the tutorial message in the Forge that prompts to apply a gem to a skill. It now displays an arrow pointing from the crafted gem to the fourth skill slot.
Fixes
- Fixed the "22" tooltip showing up in the Forge.
- Fixed the Negative Energy scroll not adding mana correctly.
- Fixed the Tribal Priestess and Raise The Dead scroll resurrecting wrong units on rare occasions.
- Fixed resurrected Corrupted Shrines not adding their health to the total amount correctly.
- Fixed Corrupted Shrines adding incorrect amounts of health to the total amount, when their health drops below 0.
- Fixed the Furious Brute pushing units beyond the screen instead or dropping them into water.
- Fixed the Broken Seal not teleporting all Shrines on the battlefield (happened on rare occasions).
- Fixed Galant's and Keelmire's descriptions displaying wrong buff and damage values next to Noxen (happened on Hard+ difficulties).
- Fixed enemies causing softblock, when they die under the effect of the Grove Keeper or Sacred Grove.
Known Issues
- Prediction directional arrows can sometimes fail to show after using a Fate or Ritual.
- Enemy units sometimes get stuck moving between two tiles
- Enemy units sometimes move back and forth even if they're adjacent to the Shrine
- The gameplay window is allowed to break aspect ratio in ways that cut UI off and make the game hard to play
- Accessing inspect mode on some tooltips will cancel the skill that is being placed
