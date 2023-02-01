Big Pit Patch

- Reworked the Pit to include more risk and reward-based decisionmaking.
Safe floors now let you pick the reward for the next floors through Choice Holes.
Floor rewards include Seal Cubes, which apply difficulty modifiers while carried, then give you loot when opened based on how long you carried them.
Pit floor sets now contain rooms and enemies from 2 specific worlds instead of a mix of all of them.
Pit now uses a separate floor count structure for floor sets; when entering through Archives Fountain, you start at 6-3.
The first floor of the Pit is now a safe floor.
Reworked a lot of Pit visuals.
- Added Character Weight system.
Characters are now divided into a few different weight classes, with heavier characters being harder to grab and more resistant to knockback.
Most noticeably Tunnel Guards & Miner (the player character) more easily shrug off hitstun and knockback, and Shyros & Living Tomes get launched into outer space when hit with high knockback.
Heavy weight characters are now much harder to permastun by spamming light attacks like Dagger slash.
-
Added more rooms and removed some old ones from Brittlekeep.
-
Added a new trap to Brittlekeep.
-
Added cat and improved Hub respawn.
-
Made Hub flowers play notes when hit.
-
Adjusted Archives Fountain Gates to better communicate the Pit gate being a temporary solution.
-
Added an elite version of Pages.
-
Dogpiles now keep their Hounds around even when not in combat.
-
Gates now visually show their destination in the portal.
-
Added model for Jumprope Machine.
-
Improved spell channeling visuals.
-
Added VFX for spellweaving. (Casting a spell of an opposite element to your current elemental charge to reduce its mana cost).
-
Improved Weightless wing visuals.
-
Added character models for Witness and Preacher.
-
Bookkeeper now changes colors based on current active spell.
-
Improved Page textures.
-
Increased Deckhand's Decksweeper's duration from 2.5 -> 3 seconds.
-
Miner now takes increased knockback from explosions to compensate for his heavy status making him take less knockback from everything. (This should leave explosive jumping equally effective as before the changes.)
-
Reduced Bull Rush acceleration rate.
-
Reduced chance of floor and enemy items spawning cursed.
-
Increased Flintlock's knockback from 300 -> 500.
-
Boulders are no longer destroyed by fireballs and can be used to block them.
-
Reduced spawn rate of Witnesses and Preachers in Brittlekeep.
-
Players should no longer take fall damage when jumping out of a dropgate after landing into it.
-
Fixed various Pit-related multiplayer bugs.
-
Fixed player ghosts having screwed up camera angles on client players.
-
Fixed player ghosts always appearing to be Deckhand; they should now match your actual character class.
-
Fixed Pit damage plane sometimes damaging enemies and objects while moving down to the next floor.
-
Improved Pit area cleanup; performance should be much better than before when getting deep into the Pit.
Changed files in this update