Big Pit Patch

Build 10456563 · Last edited 2 February 2023

- Reworked the Pit to include more risk and reward-based decisionmaking.

Safe floors now let you pick the reward for the next floors through Choice Holes.

Floor rewards include Seal Cubes, which apply difficulty modifiers while carried, then give you loot when opened based on how long you carried them.

Pit floor sets now contain rooms and enemies from 2 specific worlds instead of a mix of all of them.

Pit now uses a separate floor count structure for floor sets; when entering through Archives Fountain, you start at 6-3.

The first floor of the Pit is now a safe floor.

Reworked a lot of Pit visuals.

- Added Character Weight system.

Characters are now divided into a few different weight classes, with heavier characters being harder to grab and more resistant to knockback.

Most noticeably Tunnel Guards & Miner (the player character) more easily shrug off hitstun and knockback, and Shyros & Living Tomes get launched into outer space when hit with high knockback.

Heavy weight characters are now much harder to permastun by spamming light attacks like Dagger slash.