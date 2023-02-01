Patch Notes and Update 40 Merge

Hello everyone!

It's finally time to merge update 40 to the main branch so all the new things like boars, cage traps and the travois can now be available to everyone. :)

Polls:

If any of you are have the time and are interested in telling us how you found out about Card Survival and what features you would like to see next, we have created a poll channel in our discord server.

Come take a look!

https://discord.com/channels/962835072115937340/1069610711887646771

Mods:

On another note, in case you weren't aware. Card Survival has been getting some Mods lately!

If you're interested you can check them here:

https://www.nexusmods.com/cardsurvivaltropicalisland/mods/

Patch Notes:

And now, here are all the fixes and additions since the last patch notes:

Fixed a bug where in some cases having multiple cards helping you succeed a task made it actually less likely to succeed.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to store cooking pots inside raft fish traps.

Fixed a bug that was causing the night start to interfere with weather perks.

Fixed a bug that was causing putting down macaques in cages to destroy the cage.

Fixed an issue that was causing mouse raids to happen in some cases even if mice were extinct.

Added Boar Feed.

Fixed a bug that was allowing you to store multiple travois inside each other.

Increased the the Stove's fuel capacity.

Increased the capacity of the Compost Bin.

Boars now give the proper amount of meat after dying of hunger or thirst.

Fixed an issue with trapping pits failing to catch boars with some types of baits.

Fixed an issue that was making it very hard for boars to get pregnant.

Drinking salt water from the sea now takes a minitick.

You can now give bones to dogs.

Shark Meat is now accepted for recipes that require fish.

Ginger now properly affects reptile meat saturation.

Reservoirs now only show their irrigation button if they have fresh water in them.

Fixed a bug that was causing some weather perks to cause conflicts between them.

Uncooked Prepared Meals are now also affected by the cellar effect.

Permeable Skin perk now grants the mermaid nest blueprint.

Boars now wait longer before they can get pregnant again.

Boars now get pregnant less if they are in overcrowded spaces.

Fixed a bug that was causing tied boars to not transfer their weight properly on death.

New weather perks have no been made exclusive with each other.

Added 3 new weather perks.

Fried Puffballs no longer make you throwup if you're a vegetarian.

Made some tweaks to the pain inflicted by some wounds.

Shark now is also more likely to attack you while driving if you're carrying cooked fish.

Watering Trough now also gets unlocked with boars.

Bone Broth no longer gives fish saturation.

Added new entries to the Survival Guide.

Washing with Soap now removes mud protection properly.

That's all for now.

Have a nice day everyone!