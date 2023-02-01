- Added Fish Farm available in Machines building menu
- Corrected Conveyors collision bug
- Small Container Machines can be now supplied with items from Wooden Box Containers
- UI changes to look a little bit more unified
Food Factory update for 1 February 2023
Fish farm, bug fixes 1.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
