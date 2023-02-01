 Skip to content

Food Factory update for 1 February 2023

Fish farm, bug fixes 1.23

Share · View all patches · Build 10456501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Fish Farm available in Machines building menu
  • Corrected Conveyors collision bug
  • Small Container Machines can be now supplied with items from Wooden Box Containers
  • UI changes to look a little bit more unified

