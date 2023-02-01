 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 update for 1 February 2023

Update Beta V0.1.5 - Artillery, Iron Sights And More!

Share · View all patches · Build 10456388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. Hope you all had a fantastic holiday and new years! We decided to do a medium content update before diving too deep into mod support(Since this may take longer than anticipated). We appreciate your patience and we are very excited to get this game into version 1.0!

New Features/Content:
-New iron sights in first person mode. Most units using guns have this feature both in sandbox and campaigns.
-New stationary powerful long range artillery unit in WW2 category.
-New 'Terrorist Puppet' unit added.
-Balance changed in invasion mode. Some weapons buffed, and round settings changed.

Fixes:
-Death sounds for Jedi fixed(Was using 'Juice Man' death sounds).
-Bug fixed in unit editor that caused the wrong unit to be loaded in.

  • reduced animation twitchiness in possession.
  • possession ragdoll improved.
  • spinning first-person gun fixed.
  • idle animation cycling added to possession.
  • basic iron sights added to FPS invasion and sandbox.

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Epic Battle Simulator 2 Content Depot 1468721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link