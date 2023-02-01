Update Beta V0.1.5 - Artillery, Iron Sights And More!

Hello everyone. Hope you all had a fantastic holiday and new years! We decided to do a medium content update before diving too deep into mod support(Since this may take longer than anticipated). We appreciate your patience and we are very excited to get this game into version 1.0!

New Features/Content:

-New iron sights in first person mode. Most units using guns have this feature both in sandbox and campaigns.

-New stationary powerful long range artillery unit in WW2 category.

-New 'Terrorist Puppet' unit added.

-Balance changed in invasion mode. Some weapons buffed, and round settings changed.

Fixes:

-Death sounds for Jedi fixed(Was using 'Juice Man' death sounds).

-Bug fixed in unit editor that caused the wrong unit to be loaded in.