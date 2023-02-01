 Skip to content

Shape Palette update for 1 February 2023

Patch Notes For February 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed level 4.5
  • Fixed an issue with colourblind mode not persisting between closing & re-opening
  • Fixed an issue with the bonus level button not appearing once you complete all of the levels

