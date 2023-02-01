This is a quick fix for a bug that was nested in one of the weapon logic - Electric Discharge.
It could lead some strange glitches.
Big thanks to player infinityryvus for a keen eye.
Nebula update for 1 February 2023
Quick patch v1.1.7
