Nebula update for 1 February 2023

Quick patch v1.1.7

v1.1.7 · Build 10456308

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick fix for a bug that was nested in one of the weapon logic - Electric Discharge.
It could lead some strange glitches.
Big thanks to player infinityryvus for a keen eye.

