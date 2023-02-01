Version 1.9

Hey everyone,

Scottie here, and I come baring updates...

So not a whole lot has changed, but I just wanted to add something small to the cellar. Because of it, I've also added an extra achievement as well. Sorry for those that had already 100%'d it.

As with every update, let me know if it breaks on you. It's just me testing this so its sometimes a hard thing to gauge.

Thanks for everyone that has played and spread the word about the game! It has done so much better than what I ever expected.

Have a good one!

-Scottie(LameboySP)