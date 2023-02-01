 Skip to content

Caves of Lore update for 1 February 2023

Some improvements to quests, sneaking, lockpicking

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The improved quest turn in does not currently apply to a quest you have already taken before this patch but I will work on that.

  • All quest words are now visible in the dialogue quest tab regardless of where they came from
  • You can no longer click on guards through the dialogue book
  • Fixed bug allowing 7 characters if Lannon was in a trainer and you left
  • Added missing sprite in recurve bow animation
  • Fixed monsters displaying wrong HP in Monster Lore book if you were in an area much harder than where you first fought that monster
  • Visage of Mulikin now go in head slot as it should
  • Added indicator if lock is too difficult as well as a popup that says it is beyond your skill
  • More spells can now fit on combat screen
  • You can avoid combat entirely by sneaking
  • Fixed some weapon floating off to the side

