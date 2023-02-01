Some improvements to quests, sneaking, lockpicking

The improved quest turn in does not currently apply to a quest you have already taken before this patch but I will work on that.

All quest words are now visible in the dialogue quest tab regardless of where they came from

You can no longer click on guards through the dialogue book

Fixed bug allowing 7 characters if Lannon was in a trainer and you left

Added missing sprite in recurve bow animation

Fixed monsters displaying wrong HP in Monster Lore book if you were in an area much harder than where you first fought that monster

Visage of Mulikin now go in head slot as it should

Added indicator if lock is too difficult as well as a popup that says it is beyond your skill

More spells can now fit on combat screen

You can avoid combat entirely by sneaking

Fixed some weapon floating off to the side