Some improvements to quests, sneaking, lockpicking
The improved quest turn in does not currently apply to a quest you have already taken before this patch but I will work on that.
- All quest words are now visible in the dialogue quest tab regardless of where they came from
- You can no longer click on guards through the dialogue book
- Fixed bug allowing 7 characters if Lannon was in a trainer and you left
- Added missing sprite in recurve bow animation
- Fixed monsters displaying wrong HP in Monster Lore book if you were in an area much harder than where you first fought that monster
- Visage of Mulikin now go in head slot as it should
- Added indicator if lock is too difficult as well as a popup that says it is beyond your skill
- More spells can now fit on combat screen
- You can avoid combat entirely by sneaking
- Fixed some weapon floating off to the side
