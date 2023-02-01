- Added shortcut keys to content dialogs -- enter is "YES" or "OK" and escape is "NO" or "CANCEL"
- Fixed visual issue with diagonal shapes in 3D. To apply terraforming adjustments to a different height, hold down the shift key when drawing.
RPG Architect update for 1 February 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
