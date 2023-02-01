 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 1 February 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

  • Added shortcut keys to content dialogs -- enter is "YES" or "OK" and escape is "NO" or "CANCEL"
  • Fixed visual issue with diagonal shapes in 3D. To apply terraforming adjustments to a different height, hold down the shift key when drawing.

