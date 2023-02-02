 Skip to content

World Titans War update for 2 February 2023

HOT FIX V0.23.1

World Titans War update for 2 February 2023

HOT FIX V0.23.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we come with a new hot fix to solve the bugs that you reported us in our Discord since last update, We hope that you still enjoying of World Titans War

  • Adjusted the day and night cycle on official servers.
  • Adjusted the day and night cycle in Single Player.
  • Fixed particle bug on bombers.
  • Adjusted the route of returning to the military base of the bombers and drops.
  • Adjusted the speed of the planes.
  • Fixed food expiration bug on multiplayer server restarts.

Changed files in this update

