HOT FIX V0.23.1

Today we come with a new hot fix to solve the bugs that you reported us in our Discord since last update, We hope that you still enjoying of World Titans War
- Adjusted the day and night cycle on official servers.
- Adjusted the day and night cycle in Single Player.
- Fixed particle bug on bombers.
- Adjusted the route of returning to the military base of the bombers and drops.
- Adjusted the speed of the planes.
- Fixed food expiration bug on multiplayer server restarts.
