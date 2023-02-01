Regular Update v1.06 (Feb 1, 2023)

The first regular update is here! I'm also happy to say with confidence that the Mac Apple Silicon M1 chipset issue has been resolved. In testing, the world generation worked perfectly. This update contains a multitude of fixes, QoL changes and some new features, such as manually chopping trees (for a measly 5 wood)! More music has been added to gameplay that was not playing previously. Idle villager count. Average villager happiness and more...
If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.
ADDED:
- Manual tree cutting, gives small amount of wood compared to Arborist
- Happiness resource, showing the average happiness of your villagers as a percentage
- Idle villager counter next to the resources panel
- Animations for villagers using the campfire or shrine
- Animations for tree growing and felling
- Unused music tracks added to day time playlist
CHANGED:
- Moved Shrine building to Tier 4
- Reduced costs of the Hut building
- The Hut now houses 3 villagers
- The Lodge now houses 6 villagers
- The Farm now supports 3 workers
- Slightly decreased spawn rate of Arborist trees
- Doubled output of Arborist per tree
- Going home increases villager happiness twice as much
- Villagers now become unhappy at 25% instead of 50% mood
- Villagers hunger UI now displays at 75% instead of 50% hunger
- Updated controls panel
- Trade button has changed and move position
- Buildings start to rotate with the mouse closer from origin point
- Decor buildings now have full free placement
- Music should now fade in and out and uses time of day more accurately
- Game will now start on fullscreen window at installation
FIXED:
- World generation failing on Mac devices using Apple Silicon M1 chips
- Missing building icon in Tier 4 unlock notification
- Villagers now use the shrine to increase happiness
- Villagers no longer deposit resources from the Arborist if they can't find a tree to cut down
- Villagers using the Watch Balloon no longer get stuck when their house is destroyed
- Villagers unassigned from the Watch Balloon then reassigned during landing no longer get stuck at home
- Villagers who are idle or homeless no longer walk on the spot
- Villagers who get unassigned from work are no longer made homeless
- Rare case of not all villagers being unassigned with "max" button
- Tooltip now hides if exiting build mode while hovering over a building button
- World space UI now renders correctly
- Pressing escape in the save/load menu now closes it
- Typo on the intro scene
- Window size at installation now matches current monitor resolution and not max possible resolution
- Windowed mode toggle now correctly toggles
- On multiple monitor systems, running the game will no longer cause the screen to be dimmed
CONTROLS:
- Right mouse click can now be used to rotate the camera when not in build mode
- Keys 'Q' and 'E' now rotate the camera horizontally
- Keys 'R' and 'F' now rotate the camera vertically
- Keys 'Z' and 'X' now zoom the camera
- Keys ',' and '.' now rotate buildings while placing
DEMO SPECIFIC:
- Population cap increased to 50
STEAM:
- Steam Input default configuration now Keyboard and Mouse
- Steam Input default touch configuration now mouse point and click
- Steam Deck default touchscreen mode now left mouse click emulation
Thank you,
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.
