Regular Update v1.06 (Feb 1, 2023)

The first regular update is here! I'm also happy to say with confidence that the Mac Apple Silicon M1 chipset issue has been resolved. In testing, the world generation worked perfectly. This update contains a multitude of fixes, QoL changes and some new features, such as manually chopping trees (for a measly 5 wood)! More music has been added to gameplay that was not playing previously. Idle villager count. Average villager happiness and more...

If you experience any bugs please report them on the discussions board or my Discord. The demo version of the game has also been updated with all recent changes.

ADDED:

Manual tree cutting, gives small amount of wood compared to Arborist

Happiness resource, showing the average happiness of your villagers as a percentage

Idle villager counter next to the resources panel

Animations for villagers using the campfire or shrine

Animations for tree growing and felling

Unused music tracks added to day time playlist

CHANGED:

Moved Shrine building to Tier 4

Reduced costs of the Hut building

The Hut now houses 3 villagers

The Lodge now houses 6 villagers

The Farm now supports 3 workers

Slightly decreased spawn rate of Arborist trees

Doubled output of Arborist per tree

Going home increases villager happiness twice as much

Villagers now become unhappy at 25% instead of 50% mood

Villagers hunger UI now displays at 75% instead of 50% hunger

Updated controls panel

Trade button has changed and move position

Buildings start to rotate with the mouse closer from origin point

Decor buildings now have full free placement

Music should now fade in and out and uses time of day more accurately

Game will now start on fullscreen window at installation

FIXED:

World generation failing on Mac devices using Apple Silicon M1 chips

Missing building icon in Tier 4 unlock notification

Villagers now use the shrine to increase happiness

Villagers no longer deposit resources from the Arborist if they can't find a tree to cut down

Villagers using the Watch Balloon no longer get stuck when their house is destroyed

Villagers unassigned from the Watch Balloon then reassigned during landing no longer get stuck at home

Villagers who are idle or homeless no longer walk on the spot

Villagers who get unassigned from work are no longer made homeless

Rare case of not all villagers being unassigned with "max" button

Tooltip now hides if exiting build mode while hovering over a building button

World space UI now renders correctly

Pressing escape in the save/load menu now closes it

Typo on the intro scene

Window size at installation now matches current monitor resolution and not max possible resolution

Windowed mode toggle now correctly toggles

On multiple monitor systems, running the game will no longer cause the screen to be dimmed

CONTROLS:

Right mouse click can now be used to rotate the camera when not in build mode

Keys 'Q' and 'E' now rotate the camera horizontally

Keys 'R' and 'F' now rotate the camera vertically

Keys 'Z' and 'X' now zoom the camera

Keys ',' and '.' now rotate buildings while placing

DEMO SPECIFIC:

Population cap increased to 50

STEAM:

Steam Input default configuration now Keyboard and Mouse

Steam Input default touch configuration now mouse point and click

Steam Deck default touchscreen mode now left mouse click emulation

Thank you,

Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.