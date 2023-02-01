 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 1 February 2023

Version 7.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10456145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for commish view of teams
  • Fix for invalid playbook
  • Added table hover in recruiting
  • Fix for potential crash during senior bowl
  • Fix for invalid coach offers

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link