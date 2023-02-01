- Fix for commish view of teams
- Fix for invalid playbook
- Added table hover in recruiting
- Fix for potential crash during senior bowl
- Fix for invalid coach offers
Draft Day Sports: College Football 2023 update for 1 February 2023
Version 7.0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
