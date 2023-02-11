 Skip to content

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 11 February 2023

Meaty Hotfix 1.0.25b

Share · View all patches · Build 10456138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A larger than typical hotfix for the 1.0.25b update. I mean, look at it, it has changes and new stuff added. It's basically a tiny update, but, well, the start of the year was hectic, so we made some hotfixes, and then some bigger fixes, and then said let's make a few changes, and while that was happening, stuff got added. It happens. We can pretend it's 1.0.26 if you want... at least until we do update 1.0.26.

As always - feedback, feedback, feedback!

**Changelog 1.0.25b

Fixed**

  • Broken fishing rod bug fixed.
  • Modifier feedback bug fixed.
  • Stat going over cap bug fixed.
  • Game loading refactored to remove redundancies causing varous issues.
  • Cooking Fire button-text missing bug fixed.
  • Target Dummy as valid target bugs fixed in tutorial.
  • Adaptoid prop-types list working correct now.
  • Utility Belt shifting location when double-clicking fixed.
  • Stimulants disabled bug

Changed

  • Den Mother tweaked, her chest tables changed
  • Auto-attacking now disabled when enemies are visible but out range (causing players to attack nearby props by accident).
  • Wooden Chest skill check.
  • Adamantium Claws and Razor Fists tool-tips updated to include weapon stats.

Added

  • Player given feedback when Skills & Stats reach their max cap.
  • Adamantium Claws implemented
  • Added confirm pop-up for deleting a saved game when starting a new game.
  • Option added to Game Options to enable / disable the deleting saved game warning.

Changed files in this update

