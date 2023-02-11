Meaty Hotfix 1.0.25b

A larger than typical hotfix for the 1.0.25b update. I mean, look at it, it has changes and new stuff added. It's basically a tiny update, but, well, the start of the year was hectic, so we made some hotfixes, and then some bigger fixes, and then said let's make a few changes, and while that was happening, stuff got added. It happens. We can pretend it's 1.0.26 if you want... at least until we do update 1.0.26.
As always - feedback, feedback, feedback!
**Changelog 1.0.25b
Fixed**
- Broken fishing rod bug fixed.
- Modifier feedback bug fixed.
- Stat going over cap bug fixed.
- Game loading refactored to remove redundancies causing varous issues.
- Cooking Fire button-text missing bug fixed.
- Target Dummy as valid target bugs fixed in tutorial.
- Adaptoid prop-types list working correct now.
- Utility Belt shifting location when double-clicking fixed.
- Stimulants disabled bug
Changed
- Den Mother tweaked, her chest tables changed
- Auto-attacking now disabled when enemies are visible but out range (causing players to attack nearby props by accident).
- Wooden Chest skill check.
- Adamantium Claws and Razor Fists tool-tips updated to include weapon stats.
Added
- Player given feedback when Skills & Stats reach their max cap.
- Adamantium Claws implemented
- Added confirm pop-up for deleting a saved game when starting a new game.
- Option added to Game Options to enable / disable the deleting saved game warning.
Changed files in this update