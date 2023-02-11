Meaty Hotfix 1.0.25b

A larger than typical hotfix for the 1.0.25b update. I mean, look at it, it has changes and new stuff added. It's basically a tiny update, but, well, the start of the year was hectic, so we made some hotfixes, and then some bigger fixes, and then said let's make a few changes, and while that was happening, stuff got added. It happens. We can pretend it's 1.0.26 if you want... at least until we do update 1.0.26.

As always - feedback, feedback, feedback!

**Changelog 1.0.25b

Fixed**

Broken fishing rod bug fixed.

Modifier feedback bug fixed.

Stat going over cap bug fixed.

Game loading refactored to remove redundancies causing varous issues.

Cooking Fire button-text missing bug fixed.

Target Dummy as valid target bugs fixed in tutorial.

Adaptoid prop-types list working correct now.

Utility Belt shifting location when double-clicking fixed.

Stimulants disabled bug

Changed

Den Mother tweaked, her chest tables changed

Auto-attacking now disabled when enemies are visible but out range (causing players to attack nearby props by accident).

Wooden Chest skill check.

Adamantium Claws and Razor Fists tool-tips updated to include weapon stats.

Added