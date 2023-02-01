 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 1 February 2023

-misc quick fixes and adjustments

Build 10456128

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.78
-Updated sunken treasure to also spawn in deeper water
-Updated sunken bubble treasure so the bubbles correctly line up with the ocean plus a little offset
-Fix for the loading screen image not always showing up on game boot.
-Bug fix for duplicate guid objects
-Performance improvements

