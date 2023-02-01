v0.5.78
-Updated sunken treasure to also spawn in deeper water
-Updated sunken bubble treasure so the bubbles correctly line up with the ocean plus a little offset
-Fix for the loading screen image not always showing up on game boot.
-Bug fix for duplicate guid objects
-Performance improvements
-misc quick fixes and adjustments
