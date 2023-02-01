Hotfix 5 for Demo Update 3

Hey,

Trello is very quiet. Most of the common problems seem to be gone.

Though today another rare crash popped up and I decided to fix it right away.

Fixed a crash in Alchemist conversion behaviour which could occur when a recurring conversion was active, and the mission would be reloaded, caused by a "zombie" listener.

Fixed a bug in coroutine utilities. Passing a null reference object into a CancelWith function would throw an unnecessary exception instead of ending the coroutine.

Thank you for your patience!