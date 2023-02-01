 Skip to content

Finnish Army Simulator update for 1 February 2023

Update A2023.02.01.1

Build 10455997

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Various items now passively slightly affect player movement speed.
  • Some balancing improvements.
  • Kailas now runs a bit faster from place to place when player has to follow him.
  • Lots of bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

