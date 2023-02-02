Hotfix Patch 1.98b

Hi Everyone,

Just wanted to post a small hotfix patch that adds a new player accessibility option, and some minor fixes.

Vertical Grip Offset

Option has been added to offset the game hands relative to the players controllers (vertically). This is made for people who use gun-stocks and need to adjust their in-game gun alignment. This option can be found in the "Avatar Customization Settings" page. Hope this works for y'all (let me know in the comments).

Misc Fixes

made some female civilian effects more audible

tweaked Technine gun sound

fixed Eagle-AR (VR) iron-sights

As always, thanks for the feedback and support so far! ːwinter2019happyyulː