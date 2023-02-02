Hotfix Patch 1.98b

Hi Everyone,
Just wanted to post a small hotfix patch that adds a new player accessibility option, and some minor fixes.
Vertical Grip Offset
Option has been added to offset the game hands relative to the players controllers (vertically). This is made for people who use gun-stocks and need to adjust their in-game gun alignment. This option can be found in the "Avatar Customization Settings" page. Hope this works for y'all (let me know in the comments).
Misc Fixes
- made some female civilian effects more audible
- tweaked Technine gun sound
- fixed Eagle-AR (VR) iron-sights
As always, thanks for the feedback and support so far! ːwinter2019happyyulː
Changed files in this update