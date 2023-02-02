 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fast and Low update for 2 February 2023

Hotfix Patch 1.98b

Share · View all patches · Build 10455960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

Just wanted to post a small hotfix patch that adds a new player accessibility option, and some minor fixes.

Vertical Grip Offset
Option has been added to offset the game hands relative to the players controllers (vertically). This is made for people who use gun-stocks and need to adjust their in-game gun alignment. This option can be found in the "Avatar Customization Settings" page. Hope this works for y'all (let me know in the comments).

Misc Fixes

  • made some female civilian effects more audible
  • tweaked Technine gun sound
  • fixed Eagle-AR (VR) iron-sights

As always, thanks for the feedback and support so far! ːwinter2019happyyulː

Changed files in this update

Fast and Low Content Depot 1097621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link