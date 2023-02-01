 Skip to content

Idle Drift Kings update for 1 February 2023

Update 1.0.2

Update 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

•Bug Fix: Added delay to buy buttons to prevent double clicking and going negative

Please reach out to us at contact@mayham.games for any inquiries regarding account issues, bug reporting, or general questions.

