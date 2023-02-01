 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 1 February 2023

Patch N°19 (Important)

Patch N°19 (Important)

Share · View all patches · Build 10455888 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • HUGE PERFORMANCE OPTIMISATION
  • Fix Critical issue in Chapter 3.1 (where the player can't raide the door after unlock the Padlock)
  • Fix minor issue in many Scene

We have some surprises for the next update but shhhh !

