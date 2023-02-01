Hello again Admirals,
New and important fixes are available!
Hotfix Update v1.1.5
- Fixed an old major bug of gun ranges which could be inconsistent when you saved ships in custom battles, or restarted a custom battle or saved ships in campaign. Now gun ranges will accurately follow the saved technology stats in all circumstances and the gun ranges will accurately display their limits according to shell type used. Aiming and shell ballistics adjusted to follow this important fix.
- Fixed potential old problems of gun accuracy at short ranges especially when crew training is low and gun technology is very early.
- Fixed a major campaign crash problem which made saves not playable (happening when ships of dissolved nations were trapped in ports of a different nation).
- Campaign turn time further optimized.
- Penetration estimation mechanics enriched with more accurate calculations. You will notice that the penetration estimation will more accurately follow the ship’s range and orientation.
- Crew kills increased in combat.
- Other minor.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update