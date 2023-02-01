Update action for game info

I put in the menu screen information about the keys to use in the game (for keyboard and joystick - Remembering that I advise to use the keyboard while I check if everything is ok with the joystick).

It also includes a screen with information about what to do in the game in the levels. Just click the F8 key to open and close a window with information.

I updated now to improve the game experience after guidance from one of the players. I'm learning from you and I'm very happy about it. Please know that I'm still working on finding ways to improve this game.

Thank you very much!