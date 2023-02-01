 Skip to content

Portobugia update for 1 February 2023

Big update 1 : The fog village (v0.6) is live!

Build 10455684

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone !
This the patch note of our first big update : "The fog village" (v0.6).

New content

  • Full mouse support : you can rotate by right clicking and move by going to the edge of the screen
  • 9 new musics !
  • A whole new map for the game with a beautiful environment
  • Paths appear when the corresponding building is built
  • A priest comes randomly at the entrance of the port
  • Other surprises spread over the map
  • When the Dockyard and the Sawmill are not constructed, there are rocks
  • The tuto map have been updated
  • 12 new events have been added to the game
  • These new events have more complex effects than the previous ones
  • New pictures for some the old events
  • 40 new flags !
  • 25 new names !
  • 14 new numbers !
  • New mesh for the Repair dockyard
  • 4 new technologies !
  • 2 new upgrades in the Telegraph !
  • 1 new upgrade in the pier
  • We added the time remaining for the current upgrade
  • New skins for units : women, doctors, mechanics
  • Units can now have a cap
  • New visuals indicators for some upgrades !
  • Electric poles are constructed with the Telegraph
  • A new man filling a report
  • A new man ready to disinfect anything
  • We added more life to the port
  • A warning when a save game has a different version of the game
  • A slow mo effect when the game is paused

Changes

  • The tech tree have been changed, it is clearer than before!
  • The "ship checking" menu have been modified to look a bit better and to be more clear
  • We adjusted the movement of the ships
  • We adjusted the placement of the buildings
  • If game is launched for the first time, max FPS will be set to 60

Balancing & bugs fixes

  • Events have been rebalanced
  • Wages have been lowered
  • Gain more knowledge
  • Fix Autosend bug where you loose employees
  • Fix the camera movement speed, it depended on the FPS
  • Fix boats movement
  • Fix Unpause when going into the settings
  • Fix pause exploit
  • Fix house rotation when upgrading
  • Fix color difference between report flag and the flag that is on the boat

Thanks you for your support!
Have a great day!

