Big update 1 : The fog village (v0.6) is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10455684 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 21:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone !

This the patch note of our first big update : "The fog village" (v0.6).

New content

Full mouse support : you can rotate by right clicking and move by going to the edge of the screen

9 new musics !

A whole new map for the game with a beautiful environment

Paths appear when the corresponding building is built

A priest comes randomly at the entrance of the port

Other surprises spread over the map

When the Dockyard and the Sawmill are not constructed, there are rocks

The tuto map have been updated

12 new events have been added to the game

These new events have more complex effects than the previous ones

New pictures for some the old events

40 new flags !

25 new names !

14 new numbers !

New mesh for the Repair dockyard

4 new technologies !

2 new upgrades in the Telegraph !

1 new upgrade in the pier

We added the time remaining for the current upgrade

New skins for units : women, doctors, mechanics

Units can now have a cap

New visuals indicators for some upgrades !

Electric poles are constructed with the Telegraph

A new man filling a report

A new man ready to disinfect anything

We added more life to the port

A warning when a save game has a different version of the game

A slow mo effect when the game is paused

Changes

The tech tree have been changed, it is clearer than before!

The "ship checking" menu have been modified to look a bit better and to be more clear

We adjusted the movement of the ships

We adjusted the placement of the buildings

If game is launched for the first time, max FPS will be set to 60

Balancing & bugs fixes

Events have been rebalanced

Wages have been lowered

Gain more knowledge

Fix Autosend bug where you loose employees

Fix the camera movement speed, it depended on the FPS

Fix boats movement

Fix Unpause when going into the settings

Fix pause exploit

Fix house rotation when upgrading

Fix color difference between report flag and the flag that is on the boat

Thanks you for your support!

Have a great day!