Big update 1 : The fog village (v0.6) is live!

Hi everyone !
This the patch note of our first big update : "The fog village" (v0.6).
New content
- Full mouse support : you can rotate by right clicking and move by going to the edge of the screen
- 9 new musics !
- A whole new map for the game with a beautiful environment
- Paths appear when the corresponding building is built
- A priest comes randomly at the entrance of the port
- Other surprises spread over the map
- When the Dockyard and the Sawmill are not constructed, there are rocks
- The tuto map have been updated
- 12 new events have been added to the game
- These new events have more complex effects than the previous ones
- New pictures for some the old events
- 40 new flags !
- 25 new names !
- 14 new numbers !
- New mesh for the Repair dockyard
- 4 new technologies !
- 2 new upgrades in the Telegraph !
- 1 new upgrade in the pier
- We added the time remaining for the current upgrade
- New skins for units : women, doctors, mechanics
- Units can now have a cap
- New visuals indicators for some upgrades !
- Electric poles are constructed with the Telegraph
- A new man filling a report
- A new man ready to disinfect anything
- We added more life to the port
- A warning when a save game has a different version of the game
- A slow mo effect when the game is paused
Changes
- The tech tree have been changed, it is clearer than before!
- The "ship checking" menu have been modified to look a bit better and to be more clear
- We adjusted the movement of the ships
- We adjusted the placement of the buildings
- If game is launched for the first time, max FPS will be set to 60
Balancing & bugs fixes
- Events have been rebalanced
- Wages have been lowered
- Gain more knowledge
- Fix Autosend bug where you loose employees
- Fix the camera movement speed, it depended on the FPS
- Fix boats movement
- Fix Unpause when going into the settings
- Fix pause exploit
- Fix house rotation when upgrading
- Fix color difference between report flag and the flag that is on the boat
Thanks you for your support!
Have a great day!
