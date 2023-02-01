Feb 1st Updated Test Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10455683 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 21:52:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The test branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

Negative discontent is now Happiness

Family opinion changes

New 'Bay' mapscript - temperate coastal map broken up by a large but shallow inland sea

AI and performance improvements

Many bug fixes

Full notes can be reviewed here:

https://github.com/MohawkGames/test_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Test%20Update%202023.02.01

These changes can be accessed on the test branch. To switch to this version:

Right click on Old World in your library, and hit properties, then navigate to the Betas tab and use the dropdown menu to switch from 'none' to the test branch.