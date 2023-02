Share · View all patches · Build 10455665 · Last edited 1 February 2023 – 21:06:16 UTC by Wendy

-Removed Purple millisecond screen before Acid Death Cutscene

-Added Frames and Tweaked the animation for the Boss of the Brainwash Areas

-Completely Revamped every frame for the Single Hit Death Cutscene

-Changed around some layering in the first Valley of Death area

-Added some character-spawn logic to a specific room in the Morbid Temple

-Changed around some text in the randomly generated thought process