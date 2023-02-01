Training & Spin kick

SINGLEPLAYER
⚽ Training is now available. You can choose a free kick or play a match with a bot. Custom match is limited to 1v1 yet, but you have an option to include a goalkeeper or not. Be kind to the bots, they are still in the progress.
GAME MECHANIC
⚽ The ball used to move only in a straight direction up until now. We implemented an additional kick option that will make the ball spin and move in a curved direction. This type of kick has four levels of adjustment.
🛑 Spinning depends on the power of the kick. The more powerful the kick, the more curved the direction of the ball will be. 🛑
MULTIPLAYER
⚽ 2x new maps
- map is smaller. Ideal for 1v1 battle
- map also brings some changes to the game. It is a hybrid between footballs
NETWORK IMPROVEMENTS
⚽ Reduced latency and interpolation between client and server. However, server will always have an advantage over the client, but this will be solved later on by dedicated servers.
CUSTOMIZATION
⚽ New outfits
The most important news and updates of the game is come from your suggestion
We are very grateful for your activity and feedback.
❤️ Make LUCKY GOAL great
