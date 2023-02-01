Training & Spin kick

SINGLEPLAYER

⚽ Training is now available. You can choose a free kick or play a match with a bot. Custom match is limited to 1v1 yet, but you have an option to include a goalkeeper or not. Be kind to the bots, they are still in the progress.

GAME MECHANIC

⚽ The ball used to move only in a straight direction up until now. We implemented an additional kick option that will make the ball spin and move in a curved direction. This type of kick has four levels of adjustment.

🛑 Spinning depends on the power of the kick. The more powerful the kick, the more curved the direction of the ball will be. 🛑

MULTIPLAYER

⚽ 2x new maps

map is smaller. Ideal for 1v1 battle

map also brings some changes to the game. It is a hybrid between footballs

NETWORK IMPROVEMENTS

⚽ Reduced latency and interpolation between client and server. However, server will always have an advantage over the client, but this will be solved later on by dedicated servers.

CUSTOMIZATION

⚽ New outfits





The most important news and updates of the game is come from your suggestion

We are very grateful for your activity and feedback.

❤️ Make LUCKY GOAL great

