30XX 0.49 Patch Notes - February 1, 2023

30XX Patch 0.49 overhauls Burning Temple's enemies and mechanics, reworks how Salvaging items works, adds a new NPC that can visit you mid-run, and a bunch more!
Thanks for playing! Little light on bugfixes this week - we'll spend some more time there for 0.50.
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
Updated Burning Temple!
- We've added two new enemy types, the Zen Disciple and Shield Statue. Shield Statues protect nearby enemies, and Zen Disciples pursue the player with uppercuts and divekicks.
- Most Burning Temple enemies have tweaked behaviors, and touching flames from any source in the stage (ground flames, spitter flames, flames generated by other enemies) will Ignite them, causing more dangerous behaviors. (Shield Statues currently don't have a special Ignited ability.)
- Grounded Burning Temple enemies can now be placed on and anchored to moving platforms. (Mostly Snakes.)
Updated the Salvaging system!
- Instead of awarding HP, NRG, Nuts, or Core Points, Salvaging items now always yields Scrapbits. The number of Scrapbits depends solely on the value of the item, and ranges from 1 to 3.
- Scrapbits do nothing by themselves.
- The Trader can now appear mid-run, and will make you some offers to either give her one of your items for some Scrapbits, take some or all of your Scrapbits to award you with one or more items, or sell you a Core Extender.
- Augs that interact with the updated Salvaging system will come in 0.50 (next patch).
- We felt that the current Salvaging system was a little shallow, not super fun, and gave too much access to extra Nuts, HP, and NRG.
Updated Clockzone's Spring Knight! Beta and Gamma variants now have frontal shields that rotate behind them while attacking, changing how the player approaches these enemies.
Effects that grant the player multiple items at once (often randomly) now also show popup text indicating what was acquired (instead of just the pickup flavor text). (Edges of Madness currently doesn't do this, since it's just... all your items.)
Fixed an error causing Gapminder to fail to protect the player from Dustria Grinders.
Burn for Glory now costs 5 HP to fire (down from 10).
Fixed an error causing Cursed Wounds 3 to prevent healing more often than intended.
Fixed an error in local co-op where using Save and Quit could result in only one player being able to choose an Aug from Choice Machines.
Fixed an error in local co-op where using Save and Quit could prevent players from teleporting to one another.
